Jessica Simpson Slips Into Something Comfortable For Comeback, Chiefs-Broncos Fan Fight & Buy A Batmobile!

It’s a kick seeing thoughts on my email. It was a simple request. We immediately told the boys to stay out of their yard, as well as sent them to their house with brooms to clean up.

We are hung up on the parting shot of "I’m just hoping we can keep to our own yards." I have the same ideas as Mike in that kids should be out running around and if that leads to doing hard work to keep my lawn up so be it!

- Mike in Oostburg, WI responds:

Look, this isn't a hill I want to die on. I would say they should stay off the new grass, but I think the note from the owner goes further, saying everybody should just stay on their own lawn. Is this guy going to be OK with the tag game next summer when his grass is in? Or should they still keep to their own yard?

Your rebuttal said the boys have plenty of room to roam... you must have more info on the situation than I do. A suburban lot doesn't qualify as enough room to me, but maybe my family is unusual. I promise I knew every backyard in town growing up. Had a paper route, knew all the shortcuts. Spend many days wandering down the RR tracks. Just had to be home for dinner and dark.

I know for every 1 person who agrees with me there will be 10 who don't. I know I'm the weirdo, my favorite grass is in August when it is brown and dormant. Gives me more time to go to the lake!

The kids had already trampled the grass that the neighbor was trying to grow. In my opinion, the neighbor felt disrespected and decided the calmest way to make it known was with the "own yards" line.

Just because you're fine with kids trampling your yard doesn't mean your neighbor has to be OK with it on his/her property. Your kids shouldn't get to trample a yard just because you think that's how society should operate.

Colbert's Veterans Day slight

I don’t have much to contribute tonight, but I just saw this as a lead-in for the Colbert late night show. Started out with thanking veterans for what they do for the country and turned it into saying we do one push-up. Not sure where it went from there on the show, wasn’t interested in staying up late enough to get the context.

Does this AVERAGE (read that again, AVERAGE) cost of life in the U.S. sound right?

My biggest hangup here is that the cost of raising kids figure comes out to $8,600 a year. Childcare was more than that each year for five years.

I'm going to say that $310k figure is low.

Here you go, lbs, hop on a 4-year cruise:

Delay of game?

This isn’t the way to signal delay of game.

The state of buying a house in 2024

Thanks for posting my comments and as expected there were comments that both agreed and disagreed with my statement. I am happy to see this because you cannot learn anything if you only have people around you that agree with you. (I am looking at you Kamala).

To be clear I was really only talking about the Millennials that go on whatever social media platform and bitch about it. If you have had a life-changing event (besides getting $175k of student loan debt for a BA degree), that does not apply and I hope the readers that are in that situation do not think I am talking down to them. I'm not better than anyone else, man.

Also, with a country as rich as ours, you would think that there would be programs to help people like that get on their feet faster. Instead, we give illegal immigrants cell phones and housing. Then to stick the landing, we give Israel weapons and they use them in Lebanon, so we give Lebanon $157 for humanitarian aid. The system is rigged and/or broken.

Here is an idea: STOP- SENDING- MONEY. If you want to help a country, send supplies, with the caveat that those supplies are made in the US. Earthquake in Haiti? Send $50 mill worth of Caterpillar bulldozers and equipment. Send Yellawood Lumber. Send CRH Americas cement.

Send Food grown in the USA. Do NOT send $100 million, most of that is going to end up in the pockets of a corrupt government. If anyone runs on that platform, I am voting for them. (And yes, I know some of this happens already, but it needs to be 100%).

Otis from Mobile, it sounds like you have some good advice and financial habits and I congratulate you on your success; however, many in the generations you referenced are thinking of you as somewhat of a clueless entitled ass.

I say this because of your point #4 where your salary reference point is 100k. A quick google shows that the average gen z makes 45k and the average mill makes 39k with half of gen z making less than 36,500. With prices these days, you would be lucky to be able to afford a repo home that comes on wheels with those type salaries.

Otherwise, great advice. I would add one other. Learn to do simple repairs yourself. Anyone can paint, caulk, install baseboard/moulding, repair or replace switches, light fixtures, fans, leaky faucets or toilets and many other things.

This one popped up on the group text as I was sweating the Dolphins-Rams because I needed Kyren Williams to have a big night. He didn't.

We just bought a massive box of the Costco trash bags. Let's see if they run out by November 1, 2025.

What other fantastic investments are out there?

