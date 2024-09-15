Jesse Palmer Roasted A Florida Fan Surrounded By Women 'That Guy's In The Friend Zone'

Jesse Palmer has no problem kicking a Florida fan when they're down. He proved that on Saturday during the Gators 33-20 loss to the visiting Texas A&M Aggies.

Through three games, Florida is 1-2 with their only win coming against Samford. The slow start wasn't enough for the former Florida quarterback and The Bachelor host to hold back from roasting a fan.

The fan was rocking some striped overalls and was surrounded by women in the stands. To his credit, he was still at the game, making the most of a 13-point deficit late in the 4th quarter.

None of that mattered to Palmer. He put his skills from his reality TV hosting duties to good use and provided his expert analysis of the situation.

When asked for his opinion, Palmer said after pointing out the guy's sweet mustache, "I’m gonna make a bold prediction here. I’m gonna say that guy’s in the friend zone."

Jesse Palmer telling it like it is even if you're a Florida fan

Palmer then added another shot as if the friend zone comment wasn't brutal enough. He said, "I see it up close and personal on my other job. I’m going to say he’s a good listener…"

When told not to kick a man when he's down and to cut the guy a break, he clarified his comment, but it did little to stop the sting of his previous analysis.

He added, "No, I think he’s a great guy. I didn’t say he’s a bad guy, I'm just saying I don’t think he’s dating anybody in the shot right now."

This is the kind of thing you get when Jesse Palmer's in the broadcast booth. Don't expect him to sugarcoat anything or hold back at all.

Anyone at any time can get it, even Florida fans. If you look like you're in the friend zone, he has an obligation, given his hosting duties outside of football, to call you on it.