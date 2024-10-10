Jerry Seinfeld Sends A BLUNT Message To Hamas & Hezbollah From The Mets Game

JERRY! JERRY! JERRY!

If there was any concern that Jerry Seinfeld would back off his support of Israel in its war with the Hamas-holes and the Hezbollah bros who have a fraternity pledge to destroy Israel, it was put to rest Wednesday night at the Mets game.

Before we get to Jerry's BLUNT message, let's remember that it's been a wild year for the comedian after he showed vocal support for Israel. During a June show in Australia, Jerry took on Jew-haters. "You're doing great, you're getting them on your side, can you hear it?" Jerry said as the maniacs interrupted his show.

He's been attacked by CNN, his Seinfeld co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and even Duke grads who walked out on his commencement speech, but Jerry refuses to bend a knee.

This week at Citi Field was no different.

"Let’s go IDF!" Jerry told a fan who wanted a personal video, allegedly for his brother who's on the Gaza border.

The usual suspects took the video and ran to their corners and either bitched about it or championed it.

For me, the beauty here is that Jerry is at a point in his life where he just says it. He has that f-you money piled up so high that the wokes cannot affect him. He can't be canceled.

Jerry's not trying to bullshit anyone at this point in life. He's 70. You get what you get and if you don't like him cheering on Israeli troops, too bad.

There's something beautiful about that from entertainers who could just shut up on a controversial topic.