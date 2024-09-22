Jerry Jones Overshares About A Cowboys Player's Manhood On A Livestream

Livestream around Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at your own risk. It should go without saying, but actor Jamie Foxx was unaware of this until he decided to give it a shot.

Foxx went live while sitting next to the 81-year-old from what appeared to be The Star during a recent Cowboys practice. A play caught Jones' eye, and he decided to share some of the particular attributes that the player who made the play possesses with the actor.

While switching the camera back-and-forth from himself and a glimpse of Jones to the practice field, the Cowboys owner can be heard commenting on a play. He then shares some details about the player.

Jones mentions the player's height and weight, "5'9 and a half, 210," which Foxx seemingly repeats back to him. Nothing out of the ordinary so far.

The impressed Jones then shares the unknown player's 40-yard dash time, "4.41" and hand size, "9 and 3 inch hands." Again, so far so good on listing off the player's attributes.

Until he shares the size of the player's manhood. Don't ask me how Jones has this information, they must do things differently down in the Big D. Jones can be heard saying, "8 and a half inch d*ck."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shouldn’t be anywhere near a livestream

It's at this point, a few words too late, that Foxx decides it's time to turn his livestream off. You can see in real-time as Jones' words hit Foxx, and he realizes what he had just heard.

Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, who spent 15 years in the NFL with the Patriots, Browns, Saints, and Ravens, confirmed that the last one isn't one of the measurements taken at the NFL Combine.

He responded to the clip of Foxx's livestream, "They definitely don’t measure that at the combine."

Watson, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2019, did acknowledge that it could be a new thing. That seems unlikely, which begs the question. What is going on in Dallas?