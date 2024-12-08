Jeopardy! Fans Left Clutching Their Pearls After The Word Boob Was Used In Clue

Jeopardy! fans heard the word "boob" come out of host Ken Jenning's mouth on Friday in what was believed to be the first use of the word in a clue to reference a female breast in the show's illustrious history.

Some found humor in it, some noted how long it took for the show to reach the milestone, and others were left clutching their pearls. The historical event took place in Double Jeopady! - fitting - under a category called "A" FOR ART.

Returning champion Dave Bond picked the category for $800 and then came the moment Jennings said the word boob. He read, "3-word title of a Titian in the Prado: she’s reaching for the forbidden fruit, he’s reaching for her boob."

Contestant Zach DeBoer buzzed with the correct response, "Who are: Adam and Eve?" Viewers took notice, then voiced their opinions about the history-making clue on Reddit.

Nothing quite like a boob reference on a Friday night to get people talking. The chatter started with this comment, "Today I learned you can say boob on jeopardy."

Another added, "I was so distracted by Ken saying boob that I didn’t even hear the clue!"

Some Jeopardy! fans were left clutching their pearls after the boob reference

The historical significance wasn’t lost on this group. One of the Jeopardy! fans pointed out, "And the first-ever usage of "boob" in reference to "female breast", at that!"

A commenter pointed out, "It was previously established you can say "manboobs," so this is giving equal treatment to all kinds of boobs."

"It’s taken about 50 years, but by using "boob" in a clue in reference to a female breast, Jeopardy! has finally progressed to the level of language used by 1970s Match Game," another added.

After some commenters danced around pearl clutching, one went straight for it. This wouldn't have flown in the past, not the game they've grown to love. The clue writers have fallen off.

"Doubt that would fly 20 or even 10 years ago," the fan wrote as their monocle fell out of their eye in disgust. "'Breast' would've been the word of choice. The clue writers have gotten more goofy in recent years."

Ah, the good old days when Jeopady! would say breast instead of boob. Do you remember those? Alex Trebek would never have allowed this to happen.

Spoiler alert for those who haven’t yet fired up the DVR and watched Friday's "boob" episode. Dave finished with $26,400 and won again.

Best of luck to him and Jeopardy! as it attempts to recover from boobgate.