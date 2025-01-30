True Romance: Jenny McCarthy Likes To Sneak Off For Sex, Man Loves His Wife's Sister & She Found The Messages

Welcome to the last edition of True Romance for the month of January. It's hard to believe that we're crossing off an entire month in 2025 already, but here we are.

It's happening whether we like it or not. What a month it’s been.

We had sugar daddy issues, an all-night BDSM session that went horribly wrong, a stripper exposing what really goes on at bachelorette parties, and a behind the scenes look at what Jerry Springer was allegedly up to.

All in all, a solid month of love and romance. When I sat down this week and started peering into what people are up to, I stumbled across a story about Jenny McCarthy and her husband talking about their sex life.

I thought, "do I really want to know what a former Playboy Playmate in her 50s does with her husband after 10 years of marriage?" Of course, I do. But more importantly, the readers want to know.

Then I read how these two like to get down when they're out together, and I said to myself "this, these two sharing their souls with one another in a bathroom, this is what True Romance is all about."

I wiped the tear from my eye and added the "Jenny McCarthy likes to sneak off at parties for sex with her husband" to this week's list. It's perfect and if you grew up with McCarthy like I did, you understand exactly why she's batting lead off.

Jenny McCarthy likes to sneak off at parties for sex with her husband

Jenny McCarthy and that guy from New Kids On The Block - Donny Wahlberg - sat down with US Weekly to explain their secret success to marriage, sex and "keeping it hot."

Touching, believe me I know. These two hit the ground running in this interview. They're committed to both public and private displays of affection.

McCarthy, now 52 - and if you saw her bikini car wash ad a year and a half ago with Carmen Electra - then you know she's still got plenty of heat on the fastball, said they like to sneak off at parties to have sex.

"We like to sneak off at parties," she admitted. "If someone has a Christmas party, we’re going to find the basement bathroom, take advantage of the moment."

See. It's happening again, I'm tearing up. These two work at "keeping it hot." It's not an accident. If that means ruining the host of a Christmas party's bathroom, then that's what they do.

"Of course we love each other and we’re attracted to each other, but we also give it care," says Wahlberg.

"That’s how you keep [the spark] alive. We don’t take for granted that it’s been 10 years and we don’t have to do that stuff anymore. Keep doing it."

No wonder these two are still sneaking off like a couple of horned up teenagers. This guy, he gets it. He's more than one of Mark Wahlberg's brothers.

Now, I don’t want to even entertain the idea that they're out talking about banging in bathrooms at parties and giving out relationship advice, because in reality, things aren’t going well, and they want to keep up a facade.

That's not what’s taking place here. My heart won’t allow it to be true.

You're not tossing around answers like this to a question about whether there were any reservations about getting into a relationship with the other if it's not real.

"I didn’t want to be in a public relationship. And she says a lot on TV, whatever the hell she wants. Jenny [is] very outspoken," Wahlberg said.

"The year before I met her, she kissed a cop at midnight on [New Year’s Rockin’ Eve]. By getting over that insecurity and trusting her, I got to know the private Jenny, which is the greatest Jenny of all."

The private, will get down in a bathroom at a party, Jenny is the greatest of all.

I'm in love with my wife's sister

From a couple of people who only have eyes for one another to a married guy who thinks he's in love with his wife's sister. It's a complicated world out there.

This guy from a small town grew up and went to school with both his wife Jessica, two years older than him, and her sister Nadia, a year younger than he is.

He never paid much attention to his now-wife's sister back then. That was until he moved away to a different town following the birth of his son with Jessica.

He was battling demons and "needed space." He wasn’t ready to be a parent at that time. While away, Nadia happened to move to the same town.

"That's when it happened," he wrote on Reddit.

"We met up only a few times over the space of 2 years. Every moment was magical. That is all..."

They weren’t going to go any further than a platonic friendship, although he says he wanted nothing more than for that to happen. He added, "I never said anything about it to her but I could see it in her eyes too."

He would later move back to his hometown, work things out with Jessica, get married and start a family. He loves his wife. She waited six years for him to get his act straight and he "would never even consider leaving her."

But Nadia, who has since gotten married, came back into the picture last year. He's been in a "cycle of melancholy and heartbreak" because he's not with her. He had a chance years ago and froze when he had the opportunity.

He's not the only one who has noticed the connection he has with Nadia. He continued, "My own sister once saw how we were around each other even when she was with her partner and me my wife and knew exactly how we felt about each other."

He was confronted by his sister about it and denied it. He told her she was wrong. She wasn’t wrong, he couldn’t admit it.

"Super duper selfish of me but somehow this place where I'm madly deeply in love with Nadia still, whether or not those feelings were ever even remotely reciprocated, is the perfect balance of depression and heartbreak that weirdly keeps me trudging on," he said.

"I find happiness and gratitude in alot of things in my life but this one-sided blind actual love I spill for her is still magic for me like I only just came to the realization and as much as i want to/need to let it all go, I can't."

This right here is why he had to put up that shot years ago. He would have found out then whether there was something or not. Now all he can hope for is some sort of drunken late night partner swap between the two couples.

It's really his only shot without blowing everything up. I, for one, am rooting for that to take place for him.

Man caught messaging younger woman by his wife

I have to admit I didn’t see this coming. A marriage of more than 22 years fell apart over some messages to a younger woman? How does that happen?

Was the husband professing his love for the younger woman and asking for explicit content from her? Yes, but they weren’t in a physical relationship.

So, according to the husband, and I'm not taking sides here, how could it possibly be cheating? Not to mention that the wife claims to love her husband.

If that was the case, shouldn't she be happy for him? He found a 25-year-old woman who he loves and has never had a physical relationship with her. That means he loves her for her, right?

The wife, somehow, didn’t see that way. She kicked her husband of 22 years to the curb immediately. There was no explanation that was going to make it any better.

"I cannot believe how much this hurts, but I will get over it … I really wish I never met him at all," the 46-year-old woman told Newsweek. "Sometimes, when you are just living life by just going through the motions, you do not realize how bad things are."

Going through the motions? There's the crack in the armor of this marriage. These two could have used Jenny McCarthy and maybe some bathroom sex at a party to get back on track.

No wonder Donnie boy isn’t getting caught messaging 25-year-olds.

The wife discovered the messages "professing his love and asking for explicit content, along with similar interactions on other social media platforms" with the younger woman when she woke up one night and decided to look through her husband's phone.

"I turned my feelings off, got up, and started folding his clothes from the closet," she explained. Her 51-year-old husband said it was nothing more than flirting.

He called his wife insecure, probably not the time to throw that word around, then blamed her for the relationship falling apart. Had they only been sneaking off to the bathroom together, none of this would have happened.

"He said he has nothing and no one. I told him it is not my problem - he is not my child, he is nothing to me now," she said.

I'm not going to go as far as this guy did and claim that she caused the split, but I am going to say that she's happy she caught him and got to kick him out. She didn’t even sleep on it.

She went straight into "packing his bags, he's gone" mode. This is how it was supposed to end. She kicks him out, and he tries to make it work with a woman who is half his age and has been sending him nudes.

Best of luck to everyone involved here.

---------

That's all for the last week of January. We'll get back after it next week, in February.

Feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way. The inbox is open sean.joseph@outkick.com.