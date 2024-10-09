'Office' Star Reveals Secret And Intense Health Battle

Jenna Fischer made a very unexpected health announcement Tuesday.

Fischer starred on "The Office" for all nine seasons, and was easily one of the most recognizable faces on the series as lovable Pam.

Even though the show ended more than 11 years ago, she's still every bit as recognizable and part of the culture as she was when it was airing.

That's why it was so stunning when she revealed a secret health battle.

Jenna Fischer secretly battled breast cancer.

Fischer took to Instagram Tuesday to reveal that she secretly battled breast cancer after a diagnosis in late 2023.

"In February I began 12 rounds of weekly chemotherapy, and in June I started three weeks of radiation. And while I continue to be treated with infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen, I'm happy to say I'm feeling great," Fischer wrote.

She also announced that she's officially cancer free following the fight since late 2023. Why did she finally go public with the news?

"I'm making this announcement for a few reasons. One, I'm ready to ditch the wigs. Two, to implore you to get your annual mammograms," the former "Office" star explained in the now-viral post.

You can read the full post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This was a very unexpected announcement, but overall one that ended on a very positive note. Pretty much everyone knows at least one person who has battled cancer. It's a horrible disease that just doesn't impact the person with it. It also impacts everyone in the family due to the stress, anxiety and unknown that it brings with it.

Fortunately, Fischer battled it and managed to keep it secret from the public the entire time. That's pretty impressive, and it certainly sounds like she has a great support system.

Hopefully, Fischer remains in good health after beating cancer. These are the kinds of stories we love to share. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.