Jenna Berman Tells OutKick About Her 'Sex Water' & A Possible Guess Girl Career

TikTok and Instagram superstar Jenna Berman knows what makes women want to lick men and she decided to bottle it up.

Literally.

The Sex Water cologne entrepreneur stopped by the "Screencaps Recap" segment I do with OutKick superstar Dan Dakich on his "Don't @ Me" show to explain her new business and analyze current social media trends.

In other words, it was the best 10 minutes of digital content of the week.

Promoted by Berman as the cologne that will cause women to lick men, the social media star told Dan & I there's a simple reason why she's selling this fragrance.

"I love it. It works on me. I feel like most girls are similar to me," Berman said during our electric interview that was shown to fans around the world across the OutKick digital network.

Other hot topics from the interview include:

Berman, who has a day job as a physician's assistant, is joining Passes and will soon offer fans non-nude content that they'll have to pay for.

Her mother takes all of her photos, which is a recurring theme among many Instagram superstars.

Jenna has an upcoming test shoot in Los Angeles with Guess. It's possible that Dan and I just talked to the next great Guess Girl. Fingers crossed. "Pray for me. I think that would be amazing," she said.

Jenna once played running back and wore pads in a real football game against other girls in high school. "My high school was the only school in the country where it's tackle football," Berman said of her school that does tackle instead of powder puff. "It was so much fun."

Once again, a couple of titans of our industries go out and do another show that the Internet actually wants to watch. Credit goes to Jenna for stopping by and trusting that we weren't two complete losers.

Credit goes to Dan for allowing me to have Jenna on. I had to twist his arm.

