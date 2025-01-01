Famous Singer Brutally Crushed For NYE Performance

People weren't too impressed with Jelly Roll's New Year's Eve show.

Jelly Roll and other artists were part of CBS' New Year's Eve doing a show in Nashville at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

It didn't go well!

Jelly Roll crushed for NYE performance

There was significant backlash that unfolded online late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. People seemed beyond embarrassed by his performance.

Specifically, many on social media didn't like his tribute to Toby Keith.

X was flooded with reactions, and many were very negative. Take a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Personally, I have no strong opinion on Jelly Roll either way. Not my kind of music at all, and I say that as a country fan.

In fact, I'd go as far to say Jelly Roll isn't country at all. He's some interesting kind of hybrid genre that might touch at times and top the boundaries of country, but it's not country.

If people want to listen to him, then be my guest. However, you know you really did poorly when the internet is erupting with rage.

NYE is supposed to be a fun night where people are so drunk that it doesn't matter what they're watching. Instead, it appears that Jelly Roll singing Toby Keith sparked the kind of reaction you see when people are pushed too far.

For the record, there are many other tweets I couldn't include here due to them featuring some very vulgar language. Again, people were not happy!

What did you think of his performance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.