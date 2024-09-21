Jeff Goldblum Breaks Down and Cries While Rewatching Independence Day

Jeff Goldblum became visibly emotional and even began crying after being shown clips of his 1996 hit film "Independence Day" during a new interview with Vanity Fair that has since gone viral.

After being shown a scene towards the end of the movie in which (Spoiler Alert!) Goldblum's nerdy, tech guy character David Levinson shares a special moment with his father, played by Judd Hirsch in which the two bid farewell to each other ahead of Levinson's potential suicide mission to save the planet from aliens, Goldblum began getting choked up before the tears started flowing.

"Oh, how sweet, wow," the 71-year-old cult favorite actor began before taking off his glasses and wiping his tearing eyes.

"You know, now having kids myself, I have a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old, I can't imagine what it's like if they took a risk as radical as that scene seemed to be and have to possibly say goodbye to them," Goldblum continued.

JEFF GOLDBLUM SHOWS THAT EVEN STARS CAN STILL GET EMOTIONAL

The emotional moment that Goldblum is reacting to is when he and Hirsch's characters are returning the other person's mementos back to them. The scene is one of the final heartfelt moments in an absolutely chaotic film where cities are being blown off the face of the Earth by space alien lasers left and right.

"It would be excruciating [to have to say goodbye to your child]."

"Boy, you really got me [with this scene]" the actor continued, before adding that, "It's fun to go to movies that make you cry," before joking that his kids can't understand why sometimes he gets emotional while watching films at home.

You can watch the full Goldblum interview in which he reacts to not only Independence Day but also his roles in Jurassic Park, The Big Chill and more below.

Part of me wants to say shame on Vanity Fair for making Goldblum cry. I mean this guy has saved people TWICE! Not only when he rescued the entire planet in Independence Day, but don't forget that he was also a vital character in rescuing his dinosaur hunting friends in Jurassic Park! The man deserves a medal if you ask me, not tears, damnit.

On the flip side, there's also something kind of cool about seeing an iconic actor still get emotional over his movie scenes all these years later and showing that sometimes it's bigger than the paycheck.