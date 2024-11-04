JD Vance Goes Viral With Awesome Beer Video Ahead Of Election Day: WATCH

JD Vance is cracking a few jokes on the campaign trail ahead of Election Day.

Millions of Americans will go to the polls Tuesday to vote for the Donald Trump/JD Vance ticket or the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket.

It truly is the calm before the storm. Things are going to get wild Tuesday, and it's time to leave it all out on the table.

Vance has one last pitch in him:

Make six packs of beer great again.

JD Vance goes viral with funny beer video

The Senator from Ohio and VP candidate is campaigning in Wisconsin Monday, and he took a moment to grab a few Old Style brews - a popular Wisconsin-based brand.

"This is a six pack under the leadership of Kamala Harris. This is a six pack under the leadership of Donald J. Trump. Let's make America great again," Vance said while holding a six pack of Old Style and then panning over to what look like huge silos of beer.

Check out the funny video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tell me that a Trump/Vance ticket will "Make Six Packs Great Again" is more than enough to sell me on just about anything. Done. We're upgrading our beer? Perfect. Count me in.

The best part of the video is how Vance shows literally no emotion. Just dead serious and locked in the entire time. That's how you win. That's how you cross the finish line strong.

It's important to remember to have fun as we're engulfed by chaos. Crack a beer, enjoy the moment and understand the sun will (hopefully) come up no matter what happens with the election. Now, please excuse me as I go crack open my first Old Style in a very long time. I suggest you do the same and take the edge off. Let me know what you think of Vance's video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.