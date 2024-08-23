Jason Aldean Pulls Off 100% Pure Class Move For Navy Family: WATCH

Jason Aldean helped a Navy family share a very heartwarming moment.

The country music superstar is very open about his love for America and is a very patriotic guy. It's great to see someone who isn't ashamed to admit they love the USA.

A great way to show support and love for the red, white and blue is to celebrate those in the military, and that's exactly what Aldean recently did.

Jason Aldean goes viral with heartwarming moment with military family.

The "She's Country" singer recently helped welcome home Navy member Blake Darling, and the moment he surprised his two kids is awesome.

Check out the heartwarming moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's a lot of negativity out there these days. You can't turn on the TV without seeing someone complaining or negative news stories.

It's more important than ever to highlight uplifting and awesome moments and content. Jason Aldean helping surprise two kids with their dad's homecoming from deployment is awesome.

It's a great example of what society can be at its best. Being away from family is never fun, but it's a sacrifice military members must make in order to defend America and keep us safe.

It's a sacrifice we shouldn't ever forget or stop appreciating. Aldean's surprise is a great and patriotic gesture.

Props to Aldean for helping the Darling family celebrate a great moment. The world could use a lot more of that kind of energy and attitude. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.