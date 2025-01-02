Japanese Toilet Manufacturer Warns Against Perils Of Wiping The Bowl With Toilet Paper

A Japanese toilet manufacturer is putting out an APB to get everyone to stop swiping their bowls with the one item you're most likely to wipe them with: toilet paper.

Toto is a Japanese toilet manufacturer (it's also Dorothy's dog from The Wizard of Oz and a rock band fronted by Joseph Williams, son of famed film composer John Williams) and they've got a big problem with people using a couple of sheets of Charmin to wipe down their bowls.

According to the BBC, one of the company's representatives told a Japanese newspaper that the company's bidet toilet seats are made from a plastic resin because it provides"resistance to detergents and its ability to be molded into complex shapes."

But, if one of those bidet toilet seats gets wiped with TP, it can create minor scratches and discoloration, so they say to use a cloth soaked in tap water.

Now, far be it from me to tell the s--tter experts at Toto how to do their job, but why would you make your toilet seat's kryptonite something that typically hangs within a yard of the toilet?

Look, no one is going to get a little residual splash on the toilet seat and then go to clean it up so their lady doesn't yell at them (again), but instead of just taking a square and getting the job done, walk through the house in search of a microfiber rag.

"Babe, have you seen one of my glasses cleaning rags? Things just got a little out of hand in there and I need to do some cleaning… No, I've explained to you why I can't just use toilet paper to do it like. abnormal person. "

This may be an unpopular opinion because people revere Japanese toilets, but I think they're too complicated for their good. I'm all about keeping things clean, but I don't need my toilet to function as entertainment. It just needs to be a toilet.

Call me old-fashioned, but I like a nice porcelain bowl. Hell, I even like one with a little character that requires a little handle jiggling to get the water to stop flowing into the tank.

When it comes to commodes, I want low maintenance.

It's a toilet, not a supercar.