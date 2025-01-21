UFO Whistleblower Makes Bone-Chilling Claim

A UFO whistleblower has made a very troubling claim.

UFOs are one of the most fascinating topics we cover here at OutKick. It seems like we get at least a few solid stories/videos/photos a month.

Do I have the answers to what we're looking at? Absolutely not, but that doesn't mean we're going to stop digging and researching.

UFO whistleblower makes serious claim.

UFO whistleblower Jake Barber believes he might have participated in the recovery of an alien craft while part of a secret retrieval program, according to News Nation.

There have been whispers about the government having a retrieval program, but it's never been confirmed at any level. What did Barber allegedly see? Whatever it was sounds downright shocking.

"I saw an egg, a white egg. Just visually looking at the object on the ground, you could tell that it was extraordinary and anomalous. It was not human. It’s inconsistent with anything I’d ever seen before. I can also tell you that the reaction by my team, we all knew we were dealing with something extraordinary," Barber explained to the outlet.

It doesn't appear the location of where this alleged craft was found is known. Read into that as much as you'd like. Is it true and can't be revealed or is there another reason? I don't have the answer to that question, but what I do know is this is just the latest UFO claim to spin up serious attention.

How many times are we going to hear about a retrieval program existing before we either get some legit evidence or it's completely ruled out forever? At some point, there needs to be some concrete evidence that is impossible to refute.

Until then, remain skeptical. Does that mean Barber didn't retrieve a crashed alien craft? No, but let's all tap the brakes.

What do you think UFOs are? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.