Jacksonville Police Investigating Florida-Georgia Cop vs. Fan Chaos, Six Charged

Two viral videos of Jacksonville police pummeling fans at Saturday's Florida-Georgia ‘World’s Largest Cocktail Party' are still dominating the news across the south two days later.

Monday morning, Jacksonville's NBC affiliate reported that at least six fans are facing charges ranging from battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct for ugly incidents that have the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office "reviewing" the actions of officers who are taking heat on social media for their handling of fans.

In one of the incidents, a Florida fan can be heard trying to enter in what sounds like a speech and debate contest with cops who were clearly not in the mood to discuss his removal.

When reached by News4Jax, the guy who recorded this video, Lance Harlin, claims that security was called three times to remove the Florida fan. Security eventually brought the sheriff's office with them and then this happened.

In a separate incident with officers, a fan was lit up after not agreeing to police orders. An eyewitness told FirstCoastNews that this incident might have been over verification of digital tickets.

"If you look at my video, they made contact with this man and when he said, 'I'm not leaving my seats, I paid for them' they immediately pulled a taser on him instead of asking to see his tickets," Williamson said. "He tried to show the tickets to the police officers. His wife tried to show the tickets to the police officer. The police officer told her to move she'd get tased too," Georgia fan Jeremy Williamson told the news outlet.

The sheriff's office released a statement saying it "will not comment until all facts are known and the reviews have been completed."

Were you there? Do you have something to add to the conversation? Do you have video you'd like to share?

