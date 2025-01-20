Jackson Mahomes Is Back On TikTok & I Want To Puke

Josh Allen, the mission is simple, you MUST go to Kansas City and send Jackson Mahomes' punk ass to Cancun.

Just when it looked like TikTok would be gone forever, Jagoff Jackson popped up on the social media app from the Texans-Chiefs game and Arrowhead Field where he's had so many memorable jagoff moments.

This is now SEVEN straight years the NFL's most-hateable brother has found himself with access to the AFC title game. I can't believe I just wrote that. Jackson Mahomes, 24, has spent over a quarter of his life experiencing something that very few of us experience once or twice in our entire lifetimes.

"Congrats on all your hard work," TikTok user Ben told Jackson as he licked his lips from the Arrowhead sideline.

I want Browns fans to watch that video and let it soak in for a minute. Jackson has spent 29% of his life experiencing the AFC Championship game — FOR FREE.

That's not a misprint.

Here's the math:

Jackson is 24 His brother has made it to seven straight AFC championship games 7/24X100 = 29%

One of the consequences of TikTok returning is that Jackson Mahomes returned, too

"My last 15 minutes of TT and you show up on my FYP? What did I do to deserve that," TikToker Rissy fired off on Sunday as she realized that her final moment on the app might've been watching Jackson lick his lips on the sideline.

It all comes down to how bad the Bills want it Sunday in Kansas City. Do you want this punk ass heading to New Orleans on his brother's dime? Do you want him licking his lips while celebrating another AFC title won…by his brother?

Josh, it's time for you to slay all the demons. End the Chiefs. End the Jackson Mahomes era. We're begging you.