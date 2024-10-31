Hit Spy Series With Star Actor Is Being Turned Into A Movie: DETAILS

John Krasinski reportedly is returning as Jack Ryan.

The star actor played the legendary Tom Clancy character for four seasons on Amazon's highly successful "Jack Ryan" series.

The TV show wrapped up in 2023 with season four. It looked like that was the end of Krasinski's run as the CIA agent on our TV screens.

Not so fast! It turns out that a movie is in the works.

Jack Ryan movie with John Krasinski is being made.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Amazon is currently developing a "Jack Ryan" movie that will see Krasinski, once again, play Tom Clancy's most famous character.

Michael Kelly, who also starred on the TV series, is currently in negotiations to return for the movie, according to the same report.

Plot details aren't known at this time.

"Jack Ryan" was one of Amazon's most successful shows during its run on the streaming platform. It premiered in 2018 and every single season was a ton of fun.

Unlike so many entertainment options, it wasn't woke at all. The series with the former "Office" star focused on just being fun and giving viewers an adrenaline filled ride.

Seasons one and two were my personal favorites, and Amazon will now return to the well for a movie. That's great news for entertainment fans.

Let's hope the movie is every bit as good as the TV series whenever it comes out. Getting a highly-entertaining series or movie is always a win for the viewers. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.