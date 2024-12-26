Izabel Goulart Flips In A Santa Hat, Celebrities Take Polar Plunge & Happy Birthday To Gucci Gang Granny

Well, folks, Christmas has come and gone. It's now THAT time of year. And you know exactly what I'm talking about.

We have reached that one week — in between Christmas and the New Year — where absolutely nothing productive gets done. We're all just boozing, sleeping, eating leftovers and contemplating how long we can leave up the Christmas decorations before the neighbors get concerned.

What day is it? What time is it? I do not know. And I do not care.

When I'm not working, I plan on spending the next week hugging my dog until she's sick of me, working my way through the wine I accumulated over the holidays and watching Netflix.

After not having Netflix for almost two years (I boycotted after they cracked down on password sharing and I got kicked off my mother-in-law's account), I finally broke down and re-activated my account yesterday.

And not because of those sh*tty Christmas Day NFL games, either. I'm embarrassed to admit I broke down because I wanted to watch season two of Squid Game. Plus, Night Agent comes back next month.

But I figured, hey, let's see what else is on here. So last night, we gave that new Christmas movie Carry On a try. Well, it's a "Christmas movie" in the same way that Die Hard is a Christmas movie. But whatever.

My official review is that it was a good premise but a little ridiculous. I was entertained, though, so if you have nothing else to do, fire it up.

And send me your recommendations for Netflix TV shows and movies that you've loved! I mean lesser-known originals that have come out in the last two years — not Stranger Things or Ozark. That way I can binge them before I get tired of the extra $7 a month coming out of my bank account. Email me at Amber.Harding@outkick.com!

OK, enough of all that. Y'all ready for some Nightcaps? Let's do it.

Izabel Goulart Shows Off In A Santa Hat

Of course, all the lovebirds in social-media-land posted their adorable photos by the Christmas tree yesterday. Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart and her fiancé, German soccer player Kevin Trapp, were no different.

Just kidding, they were very different.

Oh, you wore your matchy-matchy candy cane pajamas? Maybe wrapped some Christmas lights around your dog and gave your kid a plate of cookies for Santa? Maybe you even captioned it something clever like, "There's snow place like home."

That's cute. But can you do this?

I mean, sure, I could totally pull that off, no problem. But unfortunately, I'm not on the beach in St. Bart's, so I can't right now. Maybe next year, though!

I'll tag you, Izabel.

Celebrities Take The (Polar) Plunge

You know what they say… If you can't strip almost naked and flip upside down on your fiancé wearing a Santa hat for attention, the next best thing is a polar plunge.

Soccer mega star Cristiano Ronaldo took his family to Finland’s Lapland region for a cold, snowy Christmas. But before he posted his obligatory matching jammies family photo, Ronaldo stripped down to his underoos so that his 646 MILLION Instagram followers (that is so insane to me) could watch him dip into a freezing cold tub.

By the way, Google tells me that 4.88 billion people in the world own smartphones. That means that 13.24% of all Smartphone users worldwide follow Ronaldo on Instagram. He has more followers than anyone else on the planet.

Top 5 Instagram followings, in case you're curious:

Cristiano Ronaldo — 646 million

Lionel Messi — 504 million

Selena Gomez — 423 million

Kylie Jenner — 395 million

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — 395 million

Pretty eclectic list, to be honest.

Moving on to our next polar plunger, it's none other than OutKick favorite Livvy Dunne.

I love how the dog follows her to the shoreline, and then he's like, "Nope, f*ck that. See you when you get back."

And one more for the road… Mark Wahlberg, you're up!

Notice how no one fat and unattractive chooses to do the polar plunge? It's almost as if the stunt is just an excuse to show off your body on the Internet without simply posting a blatant thirst trap.

Just kidding, celebrities would never do anything on social media just for attention.

Gucci Gang Granny

Every once in a while, when we're tired of sifting through all the nonsense on streaming services, my husband and I like to fire up YouTube on the living room TV and watch music videos. Usually, we opt for the hilarious, quintessential '70s & ‘80s ones.

Rod Stewart’s "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" is my personal favorite.

One night a couple of years ago, though, I challenged my husband to show me a video or song that's so terrible it's awesome. Without hesitation, he typed "Lil Pump Gucci Gang" into the search bar.

Well, there was a little hesitation. Because it takes a long ass time to type anything on that little TV keyboard with a remote control.

But he was right. This one cannot be topped. (Language is NSFW!)

You're now a different person than you were two minutes ago.

And yet, with this highbrow melodic masterpiece involuntarily cemented into my brain wrinkles forever, I persist.

Imagine my surprise, though, when a clip went viral this week of Lil Pump performing this exact song at his GRANDMA'S 90TH BIRTHDAY PARTY. He could have gone with the classic "Happy Birthday" or even "In Da Club" by 50 Cent (Go Shawty).

But instead, he chose to sing to his grandmother: Spend three racks on a new chain / My bitch love do cocaine, ooh / I f*ck a bitch, I forgot her name, yuh.

Granny's stone-faced expression combined with him standing on the chair for some mysterious reason? I might actually like this video even more than that Rod Stewart one.

Seriously, though, my grandmas (God rest their perfect souls) would have been horrified.

Well, actually, that's not true. One of my grandmas was kind of a pistol. She used to let me watch Jerry Springer on my sick days from school, and I vividly remember one New Year's Eve in college when — almost a bottle of Asti deep — she told my then-boyfriend he was a d*ckhead who didn't deserve me. (She was right, by the way.)

But my OTHER grandma would have been horrified!

What I didn't realize, though (probably because I was so distracted by the Giant Bengal Tiger in the school hallway), is that Lil Pump actually sings about his grandma in "Gucci Gang."

My lean cost more than your rent, ooh / Your momma still live in a tent, yuh / Still slangin' dope in the 'jects, huh? / Me and my grandma take meds, ooh

Feliz Navidad to you, too, Grandma. And many more Happy New Years.

Stuff I Liked

