Ivanka Trump Hops On A Surfboard In Stunning Swimsuit During Vacation, Bears-Redskins Ornament & Crock MEAT!

This is just the juice I needed pumping through my veins in December after OutKick just came off of a HISTORIC November

I have news for you, asshole, I'll let the free market decide if it's done with me/Screencaps. Find a new line of work when we're pumping tens of thousands of eyeballs through OutKick on a daily basis with this column and building the world's largest residential mowing league in Internet history?

As for this charge that my content is bottom-of-the-barrel laziness, I challenged Snafu to tell me who his Internet heroes are.

I'm still waiting.

He has yet to provide me with names.

It's also interesting that Snafu is a big fan of Clay, because Clay called me up and asked me to bring Screencaps to OutKick back in 2020. Clay wasn't a dummy then and he's not a dummy now, even though he sold OutKick to Fox News Corp. and Clay isn't my boss these days.

The dummy here is the asshole who thinks he knows the Internet.

I'll put my Internet resume up against Snafu's resume if he wants to have a resume-off.

Hookstead and I have tarnished the Internet?

This is why the free market is so beautiful. If that is so, we'll soon be unemployed and the Internet will go back to being the Encyclopedia Britannica. Could it happen? I never take anything for granted on the Internet.

I'm celebrating my 17th year on the Internet this month. I haven't had a losing financial year since starting my Internet career. You know why? I study the numbers and then give readers what they WANT.

OMG, that's not journalism!

But…but…but…weren't you taught in college to give readers what they NEED to know?

I was, and do you know what happened to those people? They're working in a different industry. All of them. Fired. Laid off. Sent packing. Took a PR job. Went into marketing.

Not me, Snafu. Not yet. I'm the last man standing.

I'm in the give the people what they WANT to read and see line of business. Survive and advance. One step at a time. One pageview at a time.

The great poet Jordan Belfort once said in The Wolf of Wall Street:

I'm not leaving, I’m not f--king leaving, the show goes on.

This is my home, they gunna need a f--king wrecking ball to take me out of here.

They’re gonna need to send in the National Guard to take me out, cause I ain’t goin' nowhere!!

Come and take it, Snafu. Kiss my ass.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Spreading the Thursday Night Mowing League gospel

- Homebrew Bill in Nebraska writes:

I just checked and my TNML sweatshirt is expected to arrive tomorrow!

But on a different note, in my daughter's psychology class they were talking about parents posting stuff on social media. My daughter doesn't generally get embarrassed when I post something, being one of the few in the class who's in that group.

Well, one of her classmates has seen my mowing reports on the Instagram and asked her about them. Apparently, they watched a few of them at the end of class. So maybe I'm a HS psychology case study, but I guess worse things could happen.

Kinsey:

I hope the kids in your daughter's class stop and respect the inspiration you're providing to society with your mowing reports. You're not some disgusting Travel Ball Mom out begging for money on Facebook and asking people to buy Super Bowl squares so she can go get drunk in a Denver hotel next July at the Firecracker Fourth of July Travel Ball Shootout.

You're actually giving back to society. Hopefully, that's the message the teacher is pushing to the students. If not, maybe the class would like to do a Zoom with the commissioner because I would give them that message directly.

Speaking of TNML, the 2024-25 Winter Collection® is starting to arrive at homes

Canoe Kirk got his hands on the packable jacket we're selling and says it has that perfect groundskeeper green color which will make neighbors stop and take notice when you're out working on the sprinklers.

Imagine the respect this jacket is going to garner when you walk into a bar this winter. There will be more than one head nod from the big boys bellied up to the bar.

BUY! BUY! BUY! Tell Snafu to kiss your ass, too!

https://shop.outkick.com/

I hope Ryan Day is proud to ruin a holiday weekend for so many Buckeyes across the country

- Mike M. in Houston writes:

I grew up as the son of a Buckeye, therefore I'm a huge Ohio State fan. We moved to Texas, I attended Texas A&M University. Saturday was the worst football day.

You play to beat your rival and win the CFP.

My dad in 2008. He had this shirt custom made. That's Woody Hayes back in 1979. My Dad had a college roommate that knew Coach quite well. We talked to him after his speech at the Houston TD Club Meeting.

Kinsey:

Mike, I hate what Ryan Day is putting your father through. Just think what Woody would've thought of Day losing that game. He probably would've thrown a punch and Day would've deserved it.

Multiple thoughts on a Tuesday morning

- Rob M. in Sarasota checks in:

Good morning and welcome back. My condolences on the OSU game, I had no rooting interest in the game, I just sat back and enjoyed it.

Rivalry games

I’m not sure they are as important now as they were pre playoff. They matter to the fan base, but the goal should always be a championship. If your team is not focused on championships in the new system, you should be. Do you really need Paul Bunyan’s axe? The Brown jug? The whatever trophy from the past 50 years that is completely irrelevant? I can already hear the backlash coming my way, I live in Florida, the FSU/Gator game lost relevancy years ago so the idea of these games being the end all is foreign to me, championships, period. Will OSU give a damn about this if they win the National Championship? The attitude better be win the big game, bring home the real trophy, that’s what matters now. Who gives a damn about the School up North, bring home the hardware, that’s how winners are judged.

Christmas lights

The wife and I go out on the golf cart every year ( yes, I have a street legal golf cart that is tuned up to 32 MPH) to look at the neighborhood lights. I’ve noticed that there are way more large blow up Santas and Elves to go along with the multiple colors. One of the coolest things down here are the people that take the time to do the palm trees, it’s a ton of work, but they really look great.

Shows

I lost interest in The Walking Dead during the Prison Season. I thought the show lost its way during and after that. I was barely interested in the series finale.

Also, I have not watched any Yellowstone episodes since it came back, you made me wait too long. In the meantime, I had Lioness, 1923 and now Landman to get with which are far superior. ( Plus Michelle Randolph has basically done the whole series in her underwear). I’m also proud to say, I think I have watched maybe two episodes of Friends, I just never understood the appeal of the show, the writing was lousy, the characters were plastic and the plot lines were awful. Look, I’m not expecting a show like Friends to discuss relevant issues of the day in great detail, but you have to be a little deeper than a standard episode of Gilligan’s Island or Three’s company ( especially that one episode where Mr. Roper almost discovered that Jack was not gay and hilarity ensued, or the episode where the castaways almost got off the island until Gilligan did something stupid to thwart the rescue)

Secondary Character

Watch the Ray Donovan series, John Voight steals the show, he is incredible.

The NBA is unwatchable trash & it's no longer just the White Lives Matter crowd saying it

Keep in mind that the White Lives Matter crowd left the NBA a long time ago. ESPN is now losing its core NBA audience. That's a bad sign.

- Jim T. in San Diego adds:

Good piece on the NBA. And how do the geniuses explain college hoops' success?

I'll go watch a few highlights from the 1980s and early '90s on YouTube, and I look up and 4 hours have gone by. But the current game? Haven't watched in several years now.

Yes, the players are more athletic today - bigger, stronger, faster - thanks to improved nutritional knowledge, better weight training at younger ages, and year-round conditioning that didn't exist 40 years ago.

But the average court awareness of a modern player compared to even second-tier stars of the 1980s, or even '70s, is abysmal. Norm Nixon would eat most of these players alive - just knowing how to move without the ball, where to go to be open for a pass and shot, how to anticipate what the other team was doing.

All a lost art now.

If the wokes changed the national anthem

- Matt from Charlotte wonders:

It’s not inconceivable that woke culture could eventually change our national animal. Bald Eagles, as beautiful as they are, can also be fairly non-PC with what animals they kill and how they do it.



What animal do you think wokes would pick as a replacement? Some ideas…



Seahorse- the male carries around the eggs and takes the lead in raising the hatchlings. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. It’s just not super-masculine.



Labradoodle- super nice dog, kind of bland, might not bite intruders. (Not the border patrol’s first pick for a working dog, would be my guess.)



Self-destructive songbirds that fly into windows and break their little necks.



What do you think?

Kinsey:

Matt, have you seen MSNBC's ratings? The wokes are off hiding after that November defeat. I don't think you have to worry about them changing the anthem for four years.

The Ts begin their winter European vacation! #BuckleUp

- Mike T. provides us with his first report of many to come:

First stop on this adventure is London! Beautiful l historic city with lots and lots to see! But first after a 24 hour adventure to get here, a quick stop at the local Pub, than on to the local " Chippy, or fish and chips place for beer and fish.



The Cow



Delicious



Stella at the chippy



Mushy peas, fish, chips, onion rings and Curry sauce. All delicious, but the onion rings and Curry sauce, unbelievable delicious!

Will you switch from Delta to Frontier for your business travel?

I remember flying Frontier to ABQ to visit my mom before it became a Walmart of the Skies competitor to Spirit.

What's old is new again. Looks like they're pivoting the business plan.

#####################

That's it for this Tuesday. Snafu has me fired up and ready to crush another day of the Internet. I had been humming along, but that just sent me into a new realm. Now, all I can think of is pageviews, SUCCESS and shoving a big Google Analytics number straight up Snafu's ass.

Let's go get it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :