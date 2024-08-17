Ivanka Trump Shreds Some Waves On Her Surfboard, 10-Cent Beer Night Is Back & Trump-Putin SEC Battle

What a beautiful night it was in Bowling Green listening to the roars

I think we're up to three consecutive years of attending the National Tractor Pull Championships in BG and, yet again, the weather couldn't have been better. It was humid. It was warm. It was sweaty. It was beer-drinkin' weather.

The boys in the north side stands were rowdy. The action was furious. There were at least three FULLLLLLLLL PULLLLLLLLLLs that had the crowd fired up. There were wild t-shirts. There were people with dogs. There were people with their trusty Busch Light 12-packs under their arms. There were corn dogs.

There was puke all over the ground. There was at least one Canadian we ran into who didn't know which country he was in.

There was an incredible view from the VIP room thanks to Screencaps reader Jon D. who has connections.

John from SD, who started the school drop-off conversation, shares how it went

- John from SD reports:

So, how did it go? Successful drop-off at college. I would say we did a hybrid version. Took two cars with the amount of items packed (unbelievable)! Mom and daughter in one car, myself and son in the other.



Roommate and parents arrived at the same time and cleaning and furniture setup was in full force. Strarted moving everything in while the girls were off to practice, breakfast, and team meetings. Overall, only saw her three times during the day due to other freshman requirements and athletes physicals.



Had a blast assembling the white piece of furniture below from IKEA, took around two hours! Roommate decided she wanted the same thing and her dad ran out and purchased it. The son and I were ready to leave by 1230 after lunch but decided to stay to help assemble the second piece of furniture.

I brought the tool box so I was inclined to stay and help them. Well worth it. Finished that one in 30 minutes with three of us helping.



Left with the youngest by three after saying goodbye, so not too bad. The wife stayed until 6:00 when the girls were wrapping up for the long day. Bottom line, the girls would not have been able to this alone like we did back in the day. Too much of a demanding schedule as day two was just as busy for them.



Like you Joe and others, packed my own car, duffle bag and hanging clothes, drove to school, and moved in. Good ol’ days!



Lessons learned: listen to all the overwhelming advice your wife spent researching for months. Bring a tool box, not a few tools. The mallet paid off dividends!



Keep up the great work!

Dads on college drop-offs

- Will in Charlotte, NC writes:

Regarding:

"- Mike B. knows how to handle these drop-offs:

I agreew with Randy. Let the kid dicate. My senior will take all the help she can get. I help carry everything up then i let her mom and her go at it. I took a nap in the parking garage last year. That was a win for everyone."

Have one daughter at University of Tennessee, and did EXACTLY that….lug 9000 lbs of stuff up to her room - then nicely told to get the hell away while she and mom sort it all out. I also disappeared to a closeby parking deck for a nap. Thought I was the only one! Nope.

Dads on dropping off kids at the military induction centers

- Dean in Monroe, GA shares:

The silly ass drop offs at college drive me crazy! Good lord! Your taking the kid to a prolongation of his childhood! Not a big deal.

I got picked up at home by my Army recruiter, no cryin allowed. The wife and I dropped my son off at the induction ctr in 2008, Army Ranger. 3 tours in Afghanistan.

Give me a break! All we doing is prolonging the kids childhood, goin to school on somebody elses dime.every year same shit, who cares!

Take care, love the Screencaps .

Millennials are blaming ‘gifted’ classes for making them unhappy and unsuccessful in their mid-30s

- Jim T. in San Diego shares:

I was in advanced classes all though elementary school and high school. I’m still a pretty optimistic person, and I’m happy with the life I’ve had: Married, kids, job I enjoy, hobbies I enjoy more, even my 38 golf handicap doesn’t weigh on me as much as it weighs on Kinsey for some reason.

The only thing that ever got under my skin about supposedly being "high achieving" was when my uncle, my dad’s oldest brother, a Catholic priest at the time, told me that he felt bad for me having all that brainpower because it was unlikely I’d ever live up to my potential and how awful it would be to be an old man someday living with regrets about my wasted talent.

What the hell kind of thing is that to tell a 12-year-old?

I’ve lever laid any of that pressure on any of my 5 kids. Two have college degrees, two chose different paths, and one is still in high school. We support whatever life course they choose. Our expectations are modest: You stay out of jail and you have a job.

Maybe that’s why my kids aren’t as gloomy as much of their generation.

- Rory M. says:

As a veteran of gifted class kid who's technically a Millenial, it blew my mind recently to find out that was really just a nice way of separating the neurodivergent kids who learn "differently" than one size fits all public education. Seriously, it was like some crap out of a dystopian teen angst novel.

Fortunately, I was good at sports too so was able to straddle the lines between groups.

- Bob keeps it simple:

Here is another suggestion/solution from a 70 yr old: Grow the f--k up!

- BT's advice:

Thank you for your informative article on dissatisfied millennials. I agree with most of your suggestions, but have a slightly different perspective.

Yes, if your life is in the dumps, by all means take responsibility for your choices. That should mean examining one’s deeply held beliefs, which have led to the choices whose consequences are destructive.

Why are we here, alive on planet Earth? Is there a purpose or purposes to life? If one’s purpose is to have as much power/prestige/wealth/sensual pleasure for yourself, you are likely to be unhappy, now and forever.

It turns out that focusing one’s attention on helping others (includes a family) is a primary key to one’s own happiness.

Most religious people know this, and some religious people know that God cares about them, no matter what their talents, status, etc. Of course, many in our country have turned away from God, so that religion is a non-starter for them.

It is tough if you are a secularist and don’t see a purpose to human life. Moreover, it is well known that most people, if they don’t believe in God, are ready to believe anything.

So, the best I can recommend to the secularist millennial is: try helping others as the key to a satisfactory life. It is a proven choice!

Keith would like to talk to one of you who has built in eastern Tennessee or knows the area where he should be looking

- Keith wrote this back in July when I was in TN/NC. He just reminded me of the email, so let's get to work helping this guy who needs advice:

Your vacation in Tennessee sounds great. I'm currently at the tail end of my family vacation in the Colorado mountains, but long story short, i secretly wish the family and I were in the Smoky Mountains area instead.

Here the reason for my email: I've been looking at real estate in the general Gaitlinburg area for a while, and until your post today, I didn't realize it was so touristy (naively).

Would I be out of line to ask you to connect me with one of the Johnson City gang so I could ask them about the general eastern Tennessee area? I am looking for some acreage and possibly a house/cabin, but have no idea in what area to actually look. I'd want "off the beaten path" moreso than "near the smoky tourist area".

I'd rather have a hillbilly as a distant neighbor (I don't mean hillbilly as degrading), rather than a hipster couple staying in an airbnb as a neighbor. Overall I'm looking for something with woods similar to some of your photos in Screencaps today. Again, I know nothing, but I do know the screencaps community would give me the best info.

Kinsey:

I sent his message to Johnson City gang leader Galen, but I'm sure Keith would love to hear from others who have built in eastern Tennessee.

I leave you this morning with a wedding that took place this week at the tractor pulls. This is the America I want to live in!

####################

The sun is out (for now). The schedule is clear for the rest of the day. The birds are chirping. It's nice and humid. And it's STILL summer.

Go have a great weekend.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

