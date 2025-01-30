It's Refreshing To See Bar Refaeli Doing What She Loves, Modeling Lingerie & Sharing It On Instagram

We don’t want to scroll through Instagram and have a Bar Refaeli post come up where she's releasing a statement about tax evasion accusations or going toe-to-toe with models like Bella Hadid. Those aren’t the headlines we want her to create.

We want the supermodel to be doing what she loves. We want a big smile to greet us and for her to take us on a behind the scenes, behind the scenes, behind the scenes journey of her modeling lingerie.

Let's flush all the negativity out and enjoy one of the best models to ever do it, as she has some fun cycling through trying on lingerie for a photo shoot. That's entertainment. That's how you power through hour after hour of cubicle life.

This is like watching one of the best hitters in the game of baseball doing some offseason work with a tee. It's fine-tuning things in the cage before being joined by a pitcher for a full-on batting practice session.

What works? What doesn't? What adjustments need to be made?

Bar Refaeli takes Instagram behind the scenes as the supermodel models lingerie

You've seen the 39-year-old's magazine covers and finished products from her countless photo shoots before. The selfies aren’t going anywhere.

But you rarely get a look at Refaeli's practice swings. Here they are.

If one of the goals here for Refaeli was to have the comment section on the post overrun with fire emojis, she can count that goal as accomplished.

Let's also give her some credit for making the Instagram feeds of so many a much better place on a Thursday in late January as we navigate an off week before the Super Bowl festivities get underway.

That's an underrated service being provided by Bar Refaeli. On behalf of the OutKick Culture Department, I thank her for that and I look forward to more tee work from one of the best supermodels to ever do it.