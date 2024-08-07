Latest Details Of Hamas Leader's Assassination Are Incredibly Bada**

More details are out about the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, and the situation was straight out of a thriller.

The now-dead Hamas leader was killed in a bombing in Tehran, Iran while attending the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in late July.

It was initially thought the Israelis might have fired a missile into the residence he was in from an F-35 stationed outside of Iranian airspace.

However, it was reported last week that he was actually killed by a bomb inside the building. It was something resembling a Tom Clancy thriller, and the latest details are even more badass.

More details released on killing of Ismail Haniyeh.

As soon as it was reported the bomb came from inside - not outside - of the building under IRGC protection, I immediately said the Israelis had people within the building that had turned and were working for them.

Well, that's apparently exactly what happened. The Jewish Chronicle reported earlier in the week that "two Iranians recruited by the Mossad from the Ansar al-Mahdi security unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps" were used to plant the bomb that killed Haniyeh.

The two unnamed Iranians turned Israeli assets used a key card to enter the room Haniyeh would be staying in, planted the explosive, left three minutes later and drove right out of the compound without being stopped after being recognized by other guards and were later smuggled out of the country. Both men "were offered a six-figure sum each as well as immediate relocation to a northern European country," according to the same report.

It's safe to say they're both long gone and will never be seen again in Iran.

The Iranians figured out what happened by later watching security camera footage. The report from the Jewish Chronicle also pushes back the claim the bomb was there for a lengthy period time, including up to two months.

The bomb was reportedly placed roughly 13 hours before it was remotely detonated to kill the then-Hamas leader.

Like I said, I called it that the Israelis had turned people in the compound. It was really the only option that made any sense. It also can't be overstated how bold and a gutsy call this was from the Israeli. Reaching out and touching a terrorist leader under the protection of the IRGC is no small feat, and the killing has no led to fears of a broader conflict. We can debate that topic another time, but what's not up for debate is that the assassination plan was awesome.

Imagine how much those two Iranians must have been sweating as they exited the compound. Death sentences awaited them if captured.

Instead, they disappeared into the night and almost certainly already have new identities with their healthy bank accounts. Incredibly awesome all the way around. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.