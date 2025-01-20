Internet Erupts With Rage After Biden Pardons Fauci And Others

President Joe Biden issued multiple pardons Monday morning, and people aren't happy.

Donald Trump will return to the Oval Office today as America's 47th President, and the vibes and energy are off the chart.

Prior to his inauguration, Biden issued blanket pardons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, members of the J6 committee and police who testified to it.

Yes, the man who oversaw the COVID disaster and the man who told China he would tip the CCP off about any incoming attack can no longer be investigated for anything.

Internet reacts to Joe Biden pardoning Fauci and others.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in, and people aren't happy. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I'm not a lawyer, but what exactly is the logic behind pardoning people who allegedly have done nothing wrong? What's even more incredible is how tone-deaf the statement is.

Biden stated, in part, the following:

"I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics. But these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety and financial security of targeted individuals and their families. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong — and in fact have done the right thing — and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances."

Did Biden just forget the past several years of Trump facing multiple criminal cases that many saw as nothing more than politically motivated attacks?

What do you think about Biden's pardons? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.