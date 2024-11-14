Insurance Scheme Involving Someone In A Bear Costume Attacking Cars Fails: WATCH

A group of folks in Southern California thought they had worked out the perfect insurance scheme by having someone throw on a bear costume and wreak havoc on a 2010 Rolls Royce Ghost and a few other cars.

They did not.

According to a news release from the California Department of Insurance, four people — Ruben Tamrazian, Ararat Chirkinian, Vahe Muradkhanyan, and Alfiya Zuckerman who all range in age from 26 to 39 — were arrested on Wednesday after all were charged with insurance fraud and conspiracy.

The four are alleged to have made up claims that a bear had caused damage to the interior of the Rolls Royce while it was parked at Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains.

The insurance company received video of the incident which shows what was alleged to have been a beer breaking into the vehicle.

Luckily for all of us, that video has been made public.

However, investigators weren't exactly buying that it wasn't an actual bear in the video and instead believed it was just someone in a bear costume.

It looks like their suspicions were correct as the investigation — dubbed "Operation Bear Claw;" I don't think that needs any explaining — uncovered what looks like a fairly convincing bear getup.

Investigators also found similar claims with other insurance companies that claimed bears had attacked two other cars — a 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG and a 2022 Mercedes E350 — on the same date.

In all, the Department of Insurance says that companies were defrauded of $141,839.

It's not every day we get to see a full-on Scooby-Doo plot play out in real life. You've got some giant bear wreaking havoc on luxury automobiles and it turns out that it was "Old Man Jenkins" (I feel like it was always Old Man Jenkins) under the mask all along.