The Insufferable Folks At PETA Post A Disgustingly Un-American Graphic On Thanksgiving

The disgusting WOKES over at PETA are at it again, this time attacking us great Patriots for enjoying a Thanksgiving bird.

Shocker. PETA hates Thanksgiving. Who saw it coming?!

Anyway, they don't just hate it like normal people would hate it. They hate it so much that they pumped out maybe the most disgusting, progressive, insane graphic on Twitter I've ever seen in my life.

Happy Thanksgiving … let's check as many boxes as humanely possible!

Let's eat as many animals as possible today to fight PETA

My God. They've outdone themselves on this one. Honestly, hat's off to PETA. You have to respect the level of woke they're willing to get to.

Interracial couple? Check.

Sexual joke in front of the kids? Check.

Attacking Americans on Thanksgiving? Check!!!

They did it. They managed to complete the trifecta. Again, it's as impressive as it is disgusting.

Hey, PETA – piss all the way off. I was up at 8 a.m. frying a turkey. And then, an hour later, ANOTHER bird went in the oven. We're double-teaming turkeys down here in the Sunshine State. Two birds, one stone!

See what I did there? Come on. That was funny.

Anyway, thankfully, sane Americans on Twitter saw right through PETA's nonsense and immediately shut them down. And that's what you have to do. You can't give the wokes an inch. You give 'em an inch, they take a mile.

Can't allow it. Can't stand for it. Fight back by eating MORE meat this Thanksgiving. Turkey, chicken, duck, deer – don't care.

Hammer it, and enjoy being a great American on a great American holiday.