Instagram Superstar Genny Shawcross Rescues A Kitten While In A Bikini, John Daly's Golf Cart Cooler & MEAT!

That's it, I'm going to Subway for lunch to see how bad things are

I cannot remember the last time I ate at Subway. Since I base everything on the life of my children and I cannot remember eating at Subway since my kids were born, I'm going to say it's been at least 12 years since I've had one of their footlongs.

That all changes today at lunch. I woke up this morning to doom and gloom from the sub shop. Now, because I'm a content guy, I need to go see just how far things have fallen from the glory days when a $5 footlong was a helluva deal.

I'll get photos. Do a price breakdown. Let's see what has changed in at least 12 years.

I asked Screencaps readers if they find themselves pumping the brakes on their emotions when they see a light left on in the house now that LEDs use such little energy

- Tim in Texas City says this is a topic dear to his heart:

My old man engrained two things in me when I was a kid:

1. Turn the damn light off when you leave a room.

2. Always leave the ceiling fans on. According to him it helped circulate air and kept the A/C from running quite as much. (He now denies having ever said this when I visit his house and point out a static ceiling fan)

These two lessons managed to impact me in two ways (in my very late 30's now):

1. I turn off every damn light in the house unless I'm in the room with it. The only time I don't is on the weekends because I have a "free weekends" electricity plan, but even then I can still feel the guilt as I walk out of my house on a Lowes run knowing I left the light on in the laundry room...

2. I will leave every ceiling fan spinning until the end of time. In fact, when I walk into any other house / apartment / etc..and I see a ceiling fan standing still I actually start to feel hot in some weird psychosomatic way...

THANKS DAD

- Mark T. in Florida writes:

I'm obsessed with lights off without being used; beaten into me at a young age. I don't verbalize it; I take care of them myself without getting anyone else involved (eliminates the emotional / verbal toll).....

- Nick P. has other battles to fight:

I have gotten to the stage in life where I did see Fast Times when it was still in theaters so no, lights being left on does not bother me.

What does bother me is the AC being set in the 60s but that is a battle I lost with mentions of hot flashes so I just bundle up in August.

- Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston weighs in - via Facebook:

Lights left on are much less of an issue than a cranked thermostat!

- Vernon C. knows this battle - via Facebook:

I sucked it in and bought solar panels in 2019 that have supplied all my electric power required for over four years, so whenever this or leaving the front door open when the A/C is on, I go "WHO CARES!?"

But last week I got socked with a $160 electric bill, turns out my panels are not producing at the previous rates, and even though tomorrow they are supposed to be fixed, I WILL NEVER NOT say CLOSE THE DOOR or TURN OUT THE LIGHTS again!

What do you guys think of this AI Buc-ee's song written to a modern country theme?

Has AI gone too far? This song sounds like it was whipped up on a Monday in a Nashville studio and pumped onto the radio network by Thursday.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

I'm going to need more details on this college drop-off. You can't leave me hanging without answering the obvious question

- Joe M. writes:

My grandparents packed me two suitcases. The drive to Indianapolis was short. There, I gave out hugs and promptly got in line to board the Greyhound to Ruston, Louisiana.

I’d never even been to Louisiana before, and only knew what the campus looked like via pictures in their materials.

I got dropped off at an old gas station in Ruston and walked my shit to dorm check in well about a mile and a half away. I was 15. #MilitaryBratsUnite

Kinsey:

Sheldon Cooper, is that you? How'd you get into college at 15, Joe M.? Do we have a kid genius among us and you're not going to say anything? I need some follow-up details.

The college drop-off comes at a cost: Losing your football buddy

- Kenn H. is in a tough spot right now:

We are dropping our one and only child off Friday, August 23 (Northwood University- Midland MI).

You help them move in and then the school setup a parents night at the minor league ball park home of the Great Lakes Loons. Then on Saturday they have an opening convocation in the morning and you head back home empty nesters.

The biggest change for me will be losing my Saturday & Sunday football watching buddy of the last 18 years. The distance is 2.5 hrs away and with a 320 person freshman class it’s a nice event.

- Randy T. shares - via the Screencaps Facebook Group:

I’ve got a sophomore in college. You’ve got to remember that they think they know everything and have everything that they need but they don’t know what they don’t know.

Let the kid dictate what they want and do 1 step more. If the kid wants you to just dump and leave, just help set up the bed and the closet. If they want you to help set up the room, go ahead and and do another task that they need to do (get groceries, do a bank run, etc)

You want to leave them something to do so they feel independent but want to go a little more than they asked for so they feel a little grateful for your help.

And boys will not ask for any help at all. Mainly because they are clueless to what all is involved in setting up and getting prepped for life on their own.

- Mike B. knows how to handle these drop-offs:

I agreew with Randy. Let the kid dicate. My senior will take all the help she can get. I help carry everything up then i let her mom and her go at it. I took a nap in the parking garage last year. That was a win for everyone.

- Garrett in MD remembers:

During my freshmen year at Maryland (go Terps), both of my parents helped me move in and set up my dorm. My mom had tears in her eyes as she said goodbye to me.



During my sophomore move-in, my dad basically pulled up to the curb in front of the dorm to drop my belongings into a rolling bin.

A lady pulled up behind us and honked her horn for us to move. My late father was a fiery guy and promptly yelled "blow it out your ass!" I was mortified, but it was definitely more memorable than the previous year.

Guys' Night Whiskey & Cigar meal ideas and the art of the college drop-off

- Myron B. in the UP writes:

Always like your questions. For the gentleman looking to serve his cigar smoking party, I would recommend shotgun shells, Best when smoked but you can do them on a Traeger. A couple pictures below.

The other question was on drop off at school. when my youngest went to college at MTU about 20 years ago, we not only had to drop him off but build the loft for the bed. Local lumberyard had all the necessary wood in a kit, just buy and assemble. Didn't hear anything until he got a ride home for thanksgiving.

A little over 50 years ago, at 17 I left the Upper Peninsula by plane with one suitcase for a small college in Maine. Flew to Boston, where the airline told me the plane to the Maine was not flying because it was raining there. I found the Greyhound station, and ended up taking the 8 hour ride from Boston to Waterville. Two weeks later general freight delivered my trunk to the dorm with everything else.. I discovered my mother had packed some jars of thimbleberry jam, which general freight had managed to explode. Different generation, different expectations.

Thanks for keeping it real.

- G in IL says:

I picked up an Ooni pizza oven a few years back – recommend this for the guy’s night. You can get the premade dough balls or the pre-made crust (or obviously make your own), get the cheese, sauce and various toppings and fire off pizzas every 90 seconds. Those ovens also cook steaks with the right accessories and people also make calzones, wings etc.

I’ve found it to be a lot of fun when you have company over. It's fun to make different variety of pizza and hang on the patio.

The Cincinnati Sunoco Sign Man/Woman gets us - #RespectSummer

- Jason in Cincy sends these in when the Sunoco sign is changed. I'm starting to think he Sunoco manager reads this column:



WTH, Kaitlan Collins?

- Tom M. was the first one to say something when I snuck Collins into the IG models:

Kaitlan Collins - please no. Rachel Maddow next?

Please don't go there LOL

I'll make this simple for the politicians: Where do you stand?

I've lived in NW Ohio since 1995. Marcy Kaptur (D.) has represented this area since 1983. I'm not great at math, but I know that's 41 years. For years and years and years, Marcy didn't bother running political ads or do much campaigning.

Via Marcy's Wiki page:

"From 1986 to 2002, she won every election with at least 74% of the vote."

78-year-old Marcy is battling to stay in office. Due to redistricting, she's had to work her ass off to keep that seat. Now she's claiming to not work for Biden or Trump. She claims she works for the people.

So let's see if that's true. Answer this basic question: Is Marcy for banning gas-powered lawn mowers?

By the way, I refuse to believe that politicians who've been in Congress for 41 years keep doing it because they love it. Enough is enough. Move along. Let someone else step up.

I refuse to be drawn into the fake cool Twitter guy drama over fall weddings that broke out Wednesday. Fall weddings make sense now more than ever thanks to our phones

I agree with Chris. I have a phone. I'll see enough of the games I want to see. This morning, I committed to playing in a golf outing on Oct. 12, which should be the biggest day of the regular season. Screw it. I'll be with a bunch of high school buddies playing golf and listening to college football while drinking beers.

Sounds fun to me.

########################

And I'm out. That's all for this random Thursday in mid-August. Congratulations to all of you who are still on vacations because your kids don't go back to school until after Labor Day.

Go have an amazing day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

