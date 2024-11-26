Instagram Star Emily Elizabeth Is On Island Time, Maxxine Dupri Brings It In All Pink & Bama Legend Melts Down

Monday night was a good night for my Fantasy Football team

First things first for those of you who may have missed it, Joe's off for the next couple of days. I've been called in from the bullpen and will be toeing the rubber until Thanksgiving.

Joe will be back on Thursday.

The Chargers did enough, and by enough I mean they let the Ravens get ahead early enough in the game for Lamar Jackson not to end my Fantasy Football season.

Look, I'm hanging on by thread. I'm in a keeper league and last season managed to make a run that ended in the game before the championship. I lost to the eventual champion.

This season has been a lot more difficult. I won the first two then dropped seven straight. That's right, I lost seven straight games. It's going to be a long shot, but I technically can still back my way into the playoffs.

I entered Monday night with just under a 30 point lead prior to kickoff. Lamar Jackson was the other team's quarterback and, thankfully, the Ravens went into kill the clock mode for a bih chunk of the 4th quarter.

Jackson finished with 26 points, my victory was secured and all of a sudden I've won three in a row. It hasn’t been an easy season. Rashee Rice going down for the year hurt a lot, but I'm hanging in there and there are still several teams within striking distance, but I have to win out.

I can't keep having guys who weren’t predicted to do much put up monster numbers on my bench. Not if I'm going to slide into the postseason.

It's not going to be easy. I've got games against two of the top teams coming up over the next two weeks and if I can somehow come out of that with a couple of wins I should be in the mix.

It's not likely, I know. I know the prize money and trophy have almost certainly evaded me for another season.

KFC has lickable wrapping paper

Good news for all the wrapping paper lickers out there. KFC has launched lickable wrapping paper. That's what the holidays needed.

There will be no more suffering through wrapping paper that tastes like wrapping paper, not if KFC has anything to say about it. This wrapping paper was, according to the brand manager for KFC UK & Ireland, "inspired by our epic limited-edition Stuffing Stacker Burger."

The NY Post reports that the wrapping paper, while lickable, isn't meant for human consumption. We all know that they have to say that because licking the wrapping paper isn't going to cut it for some.

Those special group of individuals is going to also eat the wrapping paper, assuming they were one of the lucky ones able to get their hands on the now sold out limited edition item.

You could always receive a gift wrapped in the "paper lickin' good" lickable paper. Good luck and remember it could take a few licks to get the full flavor.

It looks like a news helicopter in New York caught a UFO on camera

FOX 5 New York was wrapping up a news segment on the controversial New York City congestion pricing plan. They had a news helicopter showing a shot of the Hudson River and then out of nowhere an unidentified flying object flies by.

What was it? Viewers of the broadcast took notice and FOX 5 tried to get to the bottom of it. The object enters the shot as a white orb then gradually turns blue as it accelerates past the camera and out of view.

They ultimately couldn’t come up with a definitive answer and spoke to a reporter and aerial photojournalist who thinks that the UFO is a "lens flare caused by a blemish on the camera lens."

Take a look at the video and decide for yourself. The aliens fly by at around the 2:43 mark.

Is it an actual UFO or a lens flare, whatever that is? We're probably never going to find out. Here's what it's definitely not. It's not a bird, it's not a plane, and it's not Superman.

Believe the lens flare story if you want. I prefer a flying object piloted by tiny green men with giant heads in proportion to their bodies.

Albanian evening news is interesting

No off-season

- Chris B JCTN:

Sean Jo,

I wanted to check in and say that I haven’t forgotten about you. I’m fully ready to grill in the snow but I missed my first chance. On the Thursday before Thanksgiving we had flurries as we walked the doodle. I said to my wife, "We’re grilling tomorrow if it sticks." She replied, "Why…are you going to get a picture for Outkick? You’re a dork." The snow ended up sticking and everything was white. In the morning the sun came up and melted it by 10:00 am. I hadn’t even checked the meat inventory before it was over. I wasn’t prepared.

There's no snow in the forecast for The Game.™️ I will be making chili, as tradition would have it. (Unfortunately, I’m out of venison) This brings me to my question…Do you have some type of aversion to The Ohio State University? I’m picking up on something lately.

SeanJo

I love it. I can’t wait for the grilling in the snow. And dork is the wrong word here. You're much more of a man dedicated to the performance art only found on the grill.

I'll be on the lookout for the grilling in the snow. As for the Ohio State hate, I've been a Penn State fan since birth. I was born in Pennsylvania; I have ties to the area and the school.

I'm well aware of the fact that the Buckeyes have owned the Nittany Lions and truly hate the fact that they look like a National Championship caliber team this year.

----------

Hopefully, you're able to fly under the radar over the next couple of days at work before Thanksgiving arrives.

I'll be back at it tomorrow morning to follow up on what I believe to be a solid outing. If you've got anything, send it my way.

