Instagram Star Emily Elizabeth Breaks Her Social Media Silence, Kentucky Is Back & Stone Cold Sniper!

People are freaking out over the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but there's no way this committee is going to screw ESPN/ABC

Guys, take a breath.

I get that those top 4-5 spots in the new playoff system will be incredibly valuable since four teams are getting a bye and removing the risk of injuries in one of those quarterfinal matchups.

Remember, ESPN/ABC is paying $7.8 BILLION over six years for the broadcast rights to this event. In case you don't remember how business works, if ESPN prospers under this deal, the college football powers (administration at these schools) will prosper.

ESPN has a $300 million deal with the SEC. It's a 10-year deal.

Everyone involved here has a major stake in BYU magically falling out of the top 4 and Boise taking a hike.

And if that doesn't happen, you'll soon have two conferences in college football splitting off to form their own new college NFL.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Remember, this is Screencaps and I don't really want to think too deep from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. Monday-Saturday mornings

- Zach writes:

With some states still counting votes and several house races uncalled as of this writing nearly a week later, do you think it's time we take federal control of our election process?

Kinsey:

Zach, the only voting process I can think about right now is the CFB playoff voting process. I can't help you on this one.

The out-of-touch NY Times weirdos are at it again

We're not listening to you!

Poncho shirts pop up on new Red Sox Netflix documentary

Context: Back in May, an emailer asked readers about shirts he should buy to upgrade his closet. Poncho shirts (#notsponsored) were highly recommended by multiple people.

- Pete from NC emails:

I was watching The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox on Netflix recently. It’s a great documentary, but I bring it up because I think Kevin Millar, 1st baseman for the Sox, was sporting a Poncho shirt throughout the documentary. Did he learn about Poncho shirts thru Screencaps like I did? Great shirts! #notsponsored

A couple of random thoughts….

We’re one week out from the election…thanks for putting together this online group of great Americans!

Mike from Layton’s post election message last Friday was like a locker room speech getting us ready to run thru brick walls for the next 4 years.

A shoutout to Vern. He shared his method for grilling salmon a while back…he already knows this but it’s spot on.

About the kids running on the neighbor’s grass. The neighbor’s request was presented reasonably. His yard, his rules. The kids can respect it and make it part of the game. Go out of bound into the neighbor’s yard and tag, you’re it.

‘Free Money’

- G in IL writes:

I have one gripe no one seems to mention when the talk about the ‘free money’ argument and stop sending aid ….. of which I can totally get on board with/agree with.

The thing that gets me, and inevitably keeps me off Facebook/social media permanenty – most who argue this point are some of the worst offenders. They have their core ‘conservative republican’ beliefs, and then go swipe their WIC card for groceries and are on free healthcare, disability etc.

BUT, the worst is the PPP loans from a few years ago that were TOTALLY FORGIVEN. Do yourself a favor and next time you hear a right against left agreement talking about a handout – look up and see who got what when the PPP loans were handed out. No doubt – some businesses needed those due to the idiocy of the pandemic and what went on there – but some businesses absolutely thrived and still had their hand out. This whole country stinks out loud.

Is the Kirkland 200-count garbage bag box for $15 the greatest value in retail history?

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green hit me with that line Monday night in the group text and now people are starting to think this through.

- Scott in the NW burbs of Chicago checks in:

Hey Joe, just saw the question about how often do you purchase the 200 count of garbage bags from Costco. When I buy the pack I use a Sharpie #notsponsored to write the date on the pack and then see how long it lasts before I need to buy them again.

I usually go through them about every 14-15 months. This is in a home with me, my wife and daughter (young adult).

To me, this is one of the best values at Costco.

Rare Costco finds

- Mike T. visited a Costco business center outside Seattle:

Couple things I’ve never seen before,

Pickle in a pouch and don’t forget your whole lamb or goat! Nothing says holiday like a roasted goat!

- Mike T. adds:

I was fascinated by the pickles in a pouch I saw at Costco.

Did a little research, they’re growing like crazy and are in all the big players like

Amazon, Wal-mart, Costco.

Unbelievable, I love pickles, but these babies are over $1 per pickle!

https://www.reddit.com/r/Pickles/comments/1be88x4/attention_all_pickle_in_a_pouch_haters/?rdt=51068

Why are pickles all the rage right now?

Let's just add this to this week's topic list. What's up with pickles?

Mike T. discovers a pickle uptick and Jimmy John's came out with the Picklewich sandwich where the pickle replaces the sub bun.

One of you must have your finger on the pulse of pickles these days. Tell us why this trend is hot.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Repurposed vintage buildings: McDonald's

- Rick R. reports:

Old McDonalds now this on the Eastern Shore of Virginia

What was that kids' building set subscription we were talking about earlier this year?

- Michael in Pittsburgh writes:

Some of the readers recommended a monthly "maker/builder" or "science" kit subscription for kids (10-16 years old).

Any idea what it was? I can't find it via search on Outkick.

Kinsey:

That would be:



https://www.crunchlabs.com/



My kids are on the yearly plan. They get a new build kit every month. I believe we're up to five now. The kits are more for kids 7-12/13.



I wouldn't recommend for the 16 year old.

Speaking of dumb college classes

Weren't we just talking about this subject?

Now Yale is coming out with a Beyonce college course that "examines Beyonce's influence on political activism and feminism through the lens of her celebrity."

Shut up and take my money! Where do I apply?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

That's it. Wednesday is off and running. You'll get three MAC games tonight and not a single one is a single-digit spread. But, it's football and it'll be dark at 5:30 so make the best of it.

Go have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

