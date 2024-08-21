Instagram Model Kayla Simmons Is A One Woman Heat Wave At The Outdoor Shower

Is Kayla Simmons beating a heat wave here or creating one? This is a bit of a choose your own adventure. It could go either way really and, if I had to guess, that was all by design.

She didn't come by her more than 1 million followers by accident.

That came through a ton of blood, sweat, tears, and hard work. But as a former college volleyball player, she's not afraid of some hard work. That's where her latest Instagram offering comes into play.

Kayla leads her followers by the hand to engagement with her "heat wave" captioned post.

She's either cooling off from a Malibu heat wave at the outdoor shower or, as the comment section suggests, creating one. Again, in the true spirit of a choose your own adventure, you decide.

Kayla Simmons feeds the Instagram algorithm some respect for summer

As pointed out, the blue checkmarks in the comment section appear to have selected their adventure with an onslaught of fire emojis. But you don't have to be bullied into choosing one adventure over the other.

That's not the purpose of Kayla's slideshow post.

Sure, it's a conversation starter. But it's about engagement at the end of the day, not creating division in the comment section. Whichever side you come down on, that ultimately doesn't make much of a difference.

You showed up, you flipped through the images, you liked and/or commented on the post and that's all that any influencer is looking for at the end of the day.

It makes showing up, putting in the reps, and respecting summer all worth it. Even the stingiest of algorithms can't ignore that.

Summer rolls on with its heat waves, its outdoor showers by the beach, and its content. There could be another Kayla Simmons choose your own adventure before it finally comes to an end.