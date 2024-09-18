Influencer Tianna Robillard Is Back In The NFL With A New Team After Split From Cheating Fiance

TikToker Tianna Robillard's free agency appears to have come to an end. All indications are that she's found a new team following her split from her ex-fiance, Cincinnati Bengals guard Cody Ford.

When your talented and want to be in the NFL, it doesn't take long for others to take notice. The influencer was spotted on the sidelines of the Minnesota Vikings home opener on Sunday.

Tianna was in Vikings gear and appeared to put all the off-season drama behind her. She spent some time with second-year linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. prior to kickoff.

She then shared some pictures, without Pace in them, from her time pregame on the sideline of the Vikings win over the San Francisco 49ers. She hinted at a relationship with a line from a Lizzo song, "Fresh photos with the bomb lighting."

The next line of that song, for those unaware, is "New man on the Minnesota Vikings."

It's a new season and a new team for influencer Tianna Robillard

Unlike Lizzo, there is some evidence of a relationship with someone on the Minnesota Vikings. A fan caught Tianna and Pace hanging out with one another during warm-ups.

According to TMZ Sports, who were all over this like Adam Schefter on a free agent signing with a new team, this isn't the first time the two have been spotted together. Someone grabbed a quick video of the two recently at the Minnesota State Fair.

You kind of got the feeling when things went sideways with her ex that Tianna was going to be back on an NFL sideline. It was only a matter of time and here we are. She's on a new team, and they've got some excitement surrounding them.

The Vikings are off to a 2-0 start after taking care of a powerhouse in the 49ers. Things are looking up in Minnesota. The same can't be said for the team she left.

The Bengals have started the season off with two tough losses. The good thing is there's still plenty of football left to be played.

All things considered though, you'd rather be in Tianna's position at 2-0. Welcome to the NFC North.