The Internet Is Upset With A Young Influencer For Dancing Next To Her Elderly Boyfriend's Hospital Bed

A 22-year-old influencer by the name of Bronwin Aurora has upset the internet by posting a video of herself dancing next to her elderly boyfriend's hospital bed. There are a couple of versions of the clip floating around, but one of them includes a joke about pulling the plug now that she's on his will.

First of all, how long has the internet been around now? It's time for it to finally grow up and recognize when a young influencer – who is on all the social media platforms – has found love. There's no need to pass any judgment here.

Have we still not learned anything from Anna Nicole Smith falling for an elderly man? It happens.

A young woman and an older man who may or may not have money cross paths. Their eyes meet and sparks fly. It's really no different from any other love story out there. Except perhaps for the occasional joke about pulling the plug on her much older boyfriend.

If you can't feel the love radiating from Aurora in this "guys I got on the will, should I pull the plug?" video, then you need to take a long hard look in the mirror. This is modern day romance at its finest.

He's in the hospital, and she could be a million other places. But she's not. Where is she? She's in the hospital too, right by his side. Are we seriously expecting an influencer not to make content out of a hospital visit?

The internet is not happy with influencer Bronwin Aurora for dancing next to her elderly boyfriend in the hospital

People who have never felt this kind of love before or who have been hurt by its intensity lashed out at Bronwin Aurora with disgusting and mean comments. Wherever a version of the video showed up, so did these folks and their nasty comments.

"Love your care for humanity," one person wrote, likely sarcastically.

Another added, reports the NY Post, "You’re dancing like he has one hell of a life insurance policy."

"I hope he gives everything to his kids," said a third commenter.

These pearl-clutching overreactions to what is clear as day to anyone with half a brain, a genuine, deeply loving relationship, are uncalled-for. They ignore other content that Aurora has posted of the two of them living in the here and now.

Moments like him taking her shopping and the beautiful poetry she writes about their connection. Like this one, for example, "He takes me to Cartier, I take him to pound town."

Even with this pouring out of her soul, people on the internet want to judge and spit out comments like this about the hospital bed dance and joke, "Hopefully the guy had enough energy left to reach the phone and ring up his estate attorney after witnessing this trash."

Tragic and hurtful, but it didn’t stop there.

"This is what happens when kids are raised by peers & the internet instead of adults. Forever acting like fools for attention," another added.

"Disgusting! People have no shame anymore!"