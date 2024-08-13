Upcoming Horror Series Looks Like Must-Watch Halloween Content: TRAILER

Peacock's upcoming horror series "Hysteria!" looks like it's going to be the perfect spooky content for Halloween.

The plot is described by Peacock as, "When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them."

Does that spark your interest? It should, but don't worry if you're not sold just yet. The trailer will get the job done as it shows a scene with Julie Bowen in character as Linda Campbell.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Peacock releases trailer for "Hysteria!"

This series looks like it was handcrafted for people like me. It gives off vibes that it's the perfect blend of "Stranger Things" and the "Fear Street" trilogy.

While most horror stories have to choose to be very dark or go with a much lighter tone, a handful are capable of going right down the middle and doing both.

The three "Fear Street" movies are the best example. All three were monster successes for Netflix, and it now seems Peacock is trying to tap into the same energy with "Hysteria!" I'm here for it. I'm definitely here for it.

Plus, who isn't a sucker for a great movie or series that's set in the past, especially when it comes to horror? There's nothing that beats a horror movie set in the fall a few decades ago.

It whips up all our nostalgic feelings. It's a very smart play from the writers.

"Hysteria!" premieres October 18th on Peacock. That means we'll get it right in time for a nice Halloween horror binge. Can't wait. Let me know what you think of the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.