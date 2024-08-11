Husband Serves TikToker Wife With Papers Informing Her That She Won't Have A Husband For Football Season

The preseason games have arrived, and we're just a couple of short weeks away from football that counts. It's so close you can almost taste it.

The College Football season kicks off on August 24, followed by the NFL season which kicks off on September 5. If you haven’t already done so, now is the time to set expectations.

Everyone in your house needs to know what the ground rules are for the next several months. You don't want to be hit with weekend plans during the football season.

One husband beat everyone else to it by serving his TikToker wife with papers. Hunter Nation presented his wife Haven with the rules for the upcoming season, parts of which are damn near poetry.

Here's a sample of said poetry, which Haven took to TikTok and shared with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

"Football season is a wonderful time. We’re blessed with a limited number of Saturdays and Sundays filled with college and NFL football games," she reads directly from the papers.

"Because they’re limited, we must take full advantage in maximizing our watch time, drink and food intake, and flat out entertainment."

Those are just the facts laid out perfectly. Maximizing watch time, drink and food intake, and flat out entertainment are the keys to having a great football season.

From there, he wisely outlines the exact days and times so that there isn't any confusion about when he needs cooperation from his wife, whom he refers to in the document as the boss.

This is a well-thought-out agreement on the part of this TikToker's husband

Another smart move on his part. Some are going to claim he's pandering, be that as it may, it's all designed to maximize the football season. You can't fault him for that.

He agrees to a chore schedule outside the stated viewing windows, then tackles a limited interruption clause that defines exact moments that require close to no interruptions.

So far so good at laying out his case. Now he gets to the real meat of the entire agreement. This is the "Event Scheduling and Attendance Clause." Pay close attention here.

This is what Haven believes inspired the entire drafting of the papers in the first place. One of her friends scheduled a couples game night on the opening day of the College Football season. That can't happen and if the agreement is followed, it won't happen again.

"The Boss agrees to not schedule any non-emergency events or activities during the designated football viewing hours as stated in Article 2, Section 1. In case of unavoidable emergencies or pre-existing commitments, the Fan agrees to attend and fully participate with the understanding that highlights and replays can be watched later."

There you have it. This guy covered all his bases here. There's no word on whether Haven signed the agreement. After showing the signature lines on the agreement to the camera, she simply says, "I have no words" and ends the video.

I don't know about you, but this all seems very reasonable to me.