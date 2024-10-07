Hurricane Milton Update Leaves Climate Change Weather Guy In Tears

From the category of you never let a crisis go to waste, we have climate change weather guy John Morales going on Miami's NBC6 station to give the latest update on Hurricane Milton and ending up an emotional mess.

Why so emotional while hundreds of other weather people have maintained their composure?

It seems that John's climate activism got the best of him and his journalistic duties.

"I debated whether to share this. I did apologize on the air. But I invite you to read my introspection on @BulletinAtomic of how extreme weather driven by global warming has changed me. Frankly, YOU should be shaken too, and demand #ClimateActionNow," Morales tweeted Monday afternoon.

Oh, OK. What exactly are we supposed to be demanding, John?

John, a 40-year weather veteran, says in his bio that he is the longest tenured weathercaster in South Florida and that he's the founder of Climadata, a meteorology business that has worked with the likes of Abbott, Amgen, Intel, Baxter, Pfizer, Sunoco and Johnson and Johnson on severe weather outlooks.

What exactly is John looking to accomplish?

That's not exactly clear. He's too busy in tears to get out what this climate change would look like.

Does he want regular citizens to give up their gas-powered chainsaws that they need to cut themselves out of mountains in North Carolina? Does he want them to give up their gas-powered cars for battery-powered cars that would have to be filled up multiple times to escape Florida from a CAT-5 storm?

Spit it out, John. What should the regular Americans out there do to stop storms from barreling into their single-wide trailers in Florida?

This is the big problem with guys like John. They yell "CLIMATE ACTION NOW" while not telling us what that means. Define it.

Does that mean new rules for any of those mega-corporations that John has worked for in the past with his weather reports? Would John call for actions against Sunoco?

By the way, as of 2021, John was driving a gas-powered 1991 BMW. Hopefully he's done his part and given up that car to save the planet and cool the oceans.