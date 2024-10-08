Hurricane Milton Meteorologist Amanda Pappas Has Viewers' Attention, Taser MMA Fighting & Spirit Christmas

What's worse: Buck-Aikman on MNF or Costas calling MLB playoffs?

- John from SD asks:

What’s worse: Joe Buck and Troy calling MNF or Costas calling MLB games?



Thanks for your clarification on the Buckeyes, I appreciate your perspective now.



Very nice wrap up of the Ragnar relay. One of the clips looked like several groups finishing together. Is that one of the objectives vs having a "winning" team?



Mahomes, like him or not (me not), is on a different level! Xavier Worthy’s mom, I thought she was his wife!

Kinsey:

Is it just me or does it feel like the Buck-Aikman team has fallen off the face of the earth and their importance to the NFL has been deeply diminished by working Monday Night Football? I don't even think of these two much these days. I think it's because by Monday, I'm just trying to survive the end of the football week. You don't get Buck-Aikman on Thanksgiving and they work like one playoff game for ESPN. All that said, I'm going with Costas working the MLB playoffs as the worst in this battle. I just can't take Bob's constant need to ramble and ramble and be the smartest guy in the room. Bob cannot allow anyone to have a better point than him and it makes sitting through a game hard. I'm just thankful he's not calling the Tigers series.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

More:

The goal of Ragnar is to just finish. Crossing the finishing line is considered "winning."

I thought that was Worthy's girlfriend when he ran over there. Then Buck relayed that she's 18 years older than Worthy which would make here 39 or 40.

I don't sit here hating Mahomes. Like Brady, a real fan of sports realizes just how good the guy is and how quickly he's able to process information in his head as a play is developing. I will say that Mahomes was throwing away more balls than I've seen him dump into the ground. The problem for the AFC is that the Chiefs' defense continues to be so dominant.

I've been asked what I think of Tito Francona taking the Reds job

I love it.

I love how Tito rides around on his scooter. I love how Tito has been a Reds guy. I love that Tito is a baseball lifer and he'll be the manager in a baseball town that loves baseball lifers (as long as we get away from the Buddy Bell lineage; enough is enough!).

Tito called me out of the blue years ago.

Tito, is that really you? It was.

I wrote a post years ago about him enjoying a night out with some buxom blonde or brunette. The small details are escaping me. Tito was at a bar. Buxom woman. You get the picture.

I get an email from some guy I'd known for a couple of years. He asked for my phone number. Next thing I know, Francona is calling to tell me something about how the woman was so and so and he wasn't with her, blah, blah, blah.

Tito just wanted to set the record straight on the buxom woman.

It was one of the more absurd conversations I've had doing this job. Here's Francona, the manager of the Boston Red Sox at the time, setting the record straight on the buxom woman in the photo.

Terry was great. The call was great. Life went on, but I haven't forgotten that call.

All I'm asking from Tito is ONE trip to the playoffs and a home win for Reds fans. That's it. It's not a huge ask.

Bucks vs. Ducks

- Tom S. writes:

Just wanted to drop a note from beautiful central Oregon from a fellow Buckeye from Dayton!

To say I am stoked for this weekend's game between my Bucks and these dux is an understatement! I have already been hearing "Buckeyes suck" as I walk through town and just smile and wave....I also sport a 10" Ohio State sticker in the rearview window of my company truck which draws a bunch of one-finger salutes!!! I love it!!!

Autzen is a very loud stadium to play in, but I'm sure Chip Kelly will have them prepared for this environment.

Lastly, I have to mention my summer trip this summer back home to Dayton. My mom and I drove across the country to pick up my inheritance from my uncle who passed away last year. She is 85 and wanted to see her hometown one more time....as expected it brought back a flood of memories including getting Mike-Sells potato chips and Vic Cassano pizza and subs! It was a fantastic experience to see her recall her childhood as we drove around. I've enclosed a couple of photos of my inheritance of my uncle's '60 Corvette....I'm still pinching myself!!!!

Love your articles and wish I had a lawn so I could send pics to include in the Thursday Night Mowing League!



Kinsey:

Just imagine you're a Buckeyes fan from Dayton, Ohio living in central Oregon and suddenly Ohio State and Oregon are conference foes, which means the Buckeyes are coming to town. What a feeling that has to be. Has to feel out of body. Tom has to be feeling the adrenaline knowing so many Buckeyes fans are heading west this week for their first Autzen experience.

I've been lucky enough to have two Autzen experiences – both times were games against Arizona State in the early 2000s. I know how loud that place is. I still say it's the loudest stadium I've been to and that includes places like LSU, Tennessee and Alabama.

Without fail, when I mention Dayton, you guys light up. I'll be down there this week playing in a golf scramble with my dad as long as his place in Naples/Marco Island doesn't get destroyed.

The last thing, Tom needs to give us road trip updates when he takes that Corvette for a spin. You can't show us that monster and not document at least one road trip across central Oregon in your Ohio State gear.

Congratulations to Team Screencaps

- Bill in Oregon emails:

I would like to offer my congratulations to Team Screencaps for successfully completing the relay this past weekend.



I found myself very interested in the updates that Joe provided.



As a veteran of a number of Hood to Coast Relays (Timberline Lodge on Mt Hood to Seaside, Oregon), I appreciate the difficulty of these long-distance relay events. This event certainly falls into the category of "Doing Hard Things". Each of you is a hero in my eyes. Soon you will forget the fatigue and soreness you have experienced, and it will be replaced with the pride of finishing the event and the friendships that have been forged by spending so much time in the van with your teammates.

Kinsey:

I mapped Timberline to Seaside on Google Maps and it's 140 miles by car. I'll have to ask Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green if he's ready for that one. That's quite a bit of downhill running at the start. He might be interested.

BTW, I'm loving all these Oregon readers checking in and bringing up locations that I've experienced in my life thanks to my aunt living in Portland for a number of years. I'm not running a single mile from Mt. Hood to Seaside, but I'll gladly drive along and document a Screencaps team on that route.

That corner from Fort Canby to Astoria to Seaside and Cannon Beach is one of my favorite day road trips. My goal is to get Mrs. Screencaps out there soon.

I had to make sure Spirit Christmas is real

Nothing says Christmas like taking the kids to a former Best Buy, Circuit City, or in the case of OutKick's Mark Harris, his local Belk so they can see Santa.

Imagine the memories flooding back of when you purchased that first LED TV in a building where your kids are now sitting on Santa's lap asking for Pokemon toys.

'Tis the season.

Costco announces price cuts

From Fox Business:

Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said the price of KS Macadamia nuts has fallen from $18.99 to $13.99, Spanish Olive Oil 3-liter from $38.99 to $34.99, Standard Foil from $31.99 to $29.99, laundry packs from $19.99 to $18.99 and the Baguette 2-pack from $5.99 to $4.99.

Millerchip said the price of Kirkland Signature Boneless Chicken Tenders has fallen by 13%, resulting in a 21% increase in pounds sold.

Ah, but your memberships are going up. This reminds me of when we had kids in daycare. We were told the price would go down as they got older. It did on paper, but then the company would raise its rates every single year which would suck up the savings of them getting older.

As long as Costco keeps the Kirkland margarita bottles at $9.59 everything will be fine.

Ripken the Bat Dog working his offseason job

#####################

And with that, we're ready to roll. Good luck to all of you in Florida. My mother promises me she's moving inland at some point today. I called her yesterday and she was just going about her business in Largo, FL with Milton heading straight out the coast.

She's watching the weather closely.

As for the rest of you, go have an amazing day. Go make it a good one.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :