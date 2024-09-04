Massive Humpback Whale Crushes Snorkeler In Terrifying Video: WATCH

There is an all-time insane animal thunderdome video making the rounds online, and it needs to be seen to be believed.

As OutKick readers know, nature and the animal thunderdome can throw some wild content our way. You simply have no idea what's lurking out there.

Whether it's alligators, sharks, bison or anything else you can imagine, there are plenty of examples of humans mixing it up with nature and losing.

Enter a wild video out of Australia.

Snorkeler crushed by humpback whale.

The Telegraph released a video of a snorkeler getting absolutely rocked and tossed in the air by a humpback whale off Australia's Gold Coast.

Of all the insane nature videos we've seen over the past couple weeks, this one is right at the top of the list. Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who don't know, a fully developed adult humpback whale can weigh in the ballpark of 66,000 pounds.

Stop and think about that for a second. We're talking about an animal that is more than 30 tons. That's right around the weight of the M4 Sherman Tank that America used in WWII.

Females can also grow to be 52 feet long. So, we're talking about dealing with a creature in the sea that could easily crush a human without even trying.

In this situation, it gave a little flick of its tail and sent a snorkeler flying. The person is lucky to have not been seriously injured.

Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with the animal thunderdome. You never know what's out there and what might ruin your day. Let me know your thoughts on the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.