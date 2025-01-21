Will Howard's Girlfriend Stole The Show During The National Championship

Ohio State bounced back from ending the regular season with a loss to Michigan and went on an impressive run during the College Football Playoff. A run that ended on Monday night in Atlanta with a National Championship.

The Buckeyes gave up a touchdown in the first quarter, then answered with three scores of their own before halftime. The game was never in doubt after that. Credit to Notre Dame for fighting back in the second half, but they were outmatched.

Ohio State was the better team and quarterback Will Howard got off to a red-hot start, going 14 of 15 for 144 yards in the first half. He didn’t have to do much in the second half and finished with 231 yards passing, those two touchdowns on 17 of 21 passing.

The Buckeyes quarterback added 57 yards rushing on 16 carries and took home the Offensive MVP award. As good of a performance as he had, his girlfriend Lauren Leiker found a way to steal the show.

After the Fighting Irish had clawed their way back into the game and made it a one-score game, 31-23 Howard put the game away with a deep completion to Jeremiah Smith on a third and eleven play that sealed the game.

Will Howard and his girlfriend Lauren Leiker both had big nights

The cameras cut to the Howard family and the blonde sitting with them, who had been spotted a few times throughout the game, rose to the occasion and officially had her National Championship moment.

What a night for Will Howard. What a night for his family. What a night for his girlfriend. What a night for Ohio State and for their fans.

As much as I hate to admit it, the Buckeyes were the best team in the entire College Football Playoff. They were prepared, they executed well, and they rolled over everyone in their way.

They deserved to win the National Championship and Will Howard's girlfriend showed up ready if and when the cameras came calling. The Kansas State graduate deserved to steal the show. That's what all the hard work is for. Congratulations.