'House Of The Dragon' Season Finale Preview Promises Violence: WATCH

The season finale of "House of the Dragon" looks awesome.

There's just one episode left of season two of HBO's hit "Game of Thrones" prequel, and fans can't wait to see how it wraps up.

Seeing as how the entire season has been building up to a colossal war, it's time to finally get the payoff we've all been expecting.

Judging from the trailer for the finale, that's exactly what's going to happen.

Season two of "House of the Dragon" has been awesome. There's no other way to sum it up. It's been an incredible season of television.

Season one was great, and season two has been every bit as good as viewers watch Princess Rhaenyra gear up for war against the other Targaryen faction.

Now, she has built out her ranks, added dragon fliers and appears to have the upper hand. Of course, this is "House of the Dragon" we're talking about.

You can always expect the unexpected, and I fully expect the season two finale to be absolute chaos and carnage.

We'll find out Sunday night on HBO and Max what happens with the "Game of Thrones" prequel to wrap up season two.