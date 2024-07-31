'House Of The Dragon' Season Finale Leaks Online: DETAILS

"House of the Dragon" fans didn't have to wait until Sunday to see parts of the season two finale.

The eighth episode of season two of the "Game of Thrones" prequel serves as the conclusion of the epic season, and it's slated to air Sunday night on HBO and Max.

Unfortunately for the network, significant footage from the finale leaked online, according to Variety. It's believed as much as 30 minutes leaked on TikTok, and several videos are floating around Twitter.

The runtime for the season two finale is 73 minutes. That means nearly half of the season finale is already on Twitter, TikTok and Reddit.

It's an absolute disaster for HBO.

"House of the Dragon" season two finale leaks online

Just to tell you how real and bad this situation is, I clicked on one Reddit thread just to confirm the authenticity of it and immediately saw several major spoilers.

I highly encourage everyone who loves the "Game of Thrones" prequel to *NOT* go hunting for the leaks. I had to do it just to confirm it was real, and immediately regretted it. Enjoy it with the rest of America. Sunday night.

There's no doubt HBO is scrambling to get all of it taken off the internet ASAP, but the network clearly hasn't succeeded as of publication.

Also, how does this keep happening with HBO and "Game of Thrones" and "HoD" content? The season one finale of "House of the Dragon" leaked, and there were multiple leaks with "GoT."

I understand a single leak happening because anything can happen, but there's no excuse for the amount of leaks that have impacted the "Game of Thrones" universe.

It's simply unacceptable and unfair to viewers who now have the finale ruined ahead of Sunday.

We'll see if HBO can get everything taken offline by Sunday, but it certainly seems like the damage is already done. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Update: HBO released the following statement to OutKick about the leak:

"We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max."