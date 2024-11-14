The Hottest Cops Of Instagram Starring Melissa Trump: Part One, Jake Paul Snaps On Reporter & Beautiful Meat!

Why do you write so much about ‘The View’ and nutjobs like Sunny and Whoopi?

- Rick R. asks:

Question for you: Why do so many outlets including OutKick give so much credence to what those vociferous hags on the View have to say?

Don’t you feel that whatever that audience hears during their screechfests on the daily that the message would die there if no one else reiterated their ignorant nastiness?

I say just stop repeating their schtick and I will bet those gas bags will tank with no banter on their socials.

Kinsey:

Media outlets pay for enterprise reporting like coverage of the San Jose State transgender story by winning pageview wars in other departments. Trust me, when Whoopi says she likes to be "eaten" I'm repulsed by the thought, but it's a talker. People are going to click. Those clicks are ultimately going to help pay for a reporter(s) to fly around the country and pour hundreds of hours into the SJSU story. Like it or not, our job is to give the readers what they want to read and trust me, they love when OutKick dunks on The View gasbags, or CNN, or MSNBC. That's what a Culture Department does and OutKick's Culture Department is one of the best on the Internet. I see the numbers. I see how many of you visit: https://www.outkick.com/category/culture We also have a duty to tell stories about what Joy Behar is spewing on TV and call it out. If Sunny Hostin is telling public television viewers that "uneducated white women" are the reason Trump won, we're going to write that. She's using public airwaves to spew that. ABC will continue to allow her to say it. There has to be a pushback and that's what we provide. If The View were a podcast, and it was being pumped out through Spotify, there's a 99.99% chance we'd never pay attention to them. Writing about The View challenges our writers to be creative in how they unload on the gasbags. Honestly, it's a creative writing test. It helps get the juices flowing. At the end of the day, this is the Internet. This isn't personal, it's just business.

Which one of you has built a treehouse? A reader is looking for advice and possibly blueprints

- Jacob B. sounds ready to Do Hard Things:

Joe I’m about to embark on building my girls a treehouse from scratch and I just wanted to see if the screencaps community had any pointers or blueprints for a fellow brother. Hoping this will get the guys juices flowing.

Kinsey:

I will forward your emails and post any info that might be of interest to readers.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

How is P.F. Chang's still in business?

I would like to update my chains that will be out of business in 10 years list:

Bob Evans Wendy's (it's a controversial pick; I understand; I just never see anyone there these days) P.F. Chang's TGIFridays (yes, I understand the chain is holding on by a thread, but I need a winning pick in case the Wendy's pick turns into a loser) Denny's (basing this on the price of breakfast; the Walmart of the Breakfast world will eventually lose to Waffle House, which isn't exactly cheap either)

Which chain should be added/deleted?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Crunch Labs update!

- Dan J. shares good news for those whose kids grew out of Crunch Labs:

Crunch Labs recently came out with a build your own robot subscription pack that is aimed at the teenage crowd. My 13 & 14 year olds are begging me to sign them up for this.

https://www.crunchlabs.com/products/hack-pack-subscription?product-handle=hp-subscription-paid-annually

Kinsey:

I stand corrected! A reader was wondering about build subscriptions for his boys, including a 16 year old. Here you go. Mark Rober and his team have you covered.

Reactions to Michael Strahan standing with his hands at his waist during the anthem

I wrote about this one on Wednesday. Strahan said there's no protest, no message he's sending. He contends he was just caught up in the moment during Fox's Sunday pregame show.

- Dave L. sent this to my OutKick email:

Classic lib lib (as you would say) move from Strahan. Doesn’t even have the guts to admit what he was doing. Normal, red-blooded Americans reflexively remove caps and cover their heart whenever the Anthem plays.

Strahan just forgot it was 2024 not 2021 where he would have been getting showered with fake bot twitter love for his bold protest; pro sports have moved on from the BLM grift poor Mike just didn’t get the memo.

- Otis from Mobile emails:

I personally do not like Strahan based on all the stories about how he treated his ex-wife, and I cannot believe they put somebody on TV that has such a pronounced lisp (Shannon Sharpe too....what gives?)

And, yes, he is getting more and more to the left everytime I see him on TV. But it is perfectly acceptable to hold your hands down during the anthem. Just a lot of people looking for something to be outraged about because they do not like his political views.

Just because he has a different opinion of how this country should be run does not necessarily mean that he isn't patriotic. I would caution those who are up in arms about this to be careful not to become the thing they despise.

- Jim T. in San Diego checks in:

What a nothing burger. He was standing respectfully, he just forgot to put his hand over his heart. He wasn’t kneeling in protest, or even talking over the anthem – stuff I see from very patriotic folks at Scout meetings all the time who just don’t notice the pledge is being recited at the front of the room.



The idiots who claim he was disrespectful – he was standing at attention, for goodness sake – are dumb-a—keyboard warriors. Bet not one of them would say anything to his face.

I need to translate this news and figure out if it means I will be able to get Reds games on Amazon in 2025

I'm on record promising MLB I'm willing to pay for service the minute they bring an a la cart option. Bezos might be coming for more of my money with this plan.

I'll allow it, Jeff. Take my money.

What's up with all the pickle content lately? Well, it turns out today, November 14 is National Pickle Day. The algorithm had been doing its job on society

Go figure.

I never look up ‘National Day’ websites. Today, for some reason, I checked one and wouldn't you know it, Pickle Day pops up. I'm not a big conspiracy theory guy, but I'm starting to think the algorithm is too dangerous and the computers have officially gone too far.

Of course, the pickle content was going to start popping up. The algorithm knew National Pickle Day was coming.

- Kevin in Frederick, MD emails on pickles:

Joe, in the spirit of promoting the privately owned business, aka little guy and the Pickle Madness going on right now there is a sub shop up in Grand Rapids, that shreds pickles. Not sliced, not spears but SHREDDED!!! Boardwalk Subs (#notsponsored #norelationship) was the first and only place I have seen this.

Is it a Michigan thing? I don't think so because I've eaten all over the state. Spike's Keg o' Nails is on my to do list this spring!

A Jersey thing that made its way to Michigan? I have no idea. I just know I found this place back in the mid 2010's when I was a roaming sales weasel. So good that every time I went to visit family "up-north" or do business in GR I made sure to stop by.

So shredded pickles, like pieces of hash browns, ever seen it before? Total game changer!

Keep up the great work!

- Charlie T. on pickles:

They've been hot for a while. In this house, for last 4 or 5 years.

Why are they hot? These are typically ZERO CALORIES. Learned to cut calories to lose that weight I had gained in my 30's/40's.....As we get older, you don't want to be the fat guy in the wedding photos...In addition, you don't want to be the dead guy as heart issues WILL be waiting.........Back to pickles, you can get a little food in the belly with no carbs/calories (lotsa sodium though...). Same with those pickled carrots/green beans you see in a jar...... Day to day go to pickle brand is Mt Olive, but if I'm treating myself, I'll do some Grillo's. Also, pickle in a bag for 1$/pickle....no thanks, I'll put 1 from my giant jar of Mt Olive in a sandwich bag for about 25 cents/pickle. If you have blood pressure issues, pickles aren't for you due to salt content....

The Washington State Ferry system

- Mike T. reports from the PNW:

Kingston to Edmonds ferry across Puget Sound

A must-do if you visit the Seattle area, ride a Washington ferry

Kinsey:

That looks like a cruise ship compared to the Miller Ferry from Marblehead to Put-in-Bay.

Bob is happy with his fraternity at Mizzou

- Bob R. writes:

The Sigma Nu Fraternity at Mizzou seems excited for the election results. Listen to the words, all in blue suits with red ties. As a proud graduate of this University, thank you Sigma Nus.

#######################

That's it. We're rolling on a Thursday. It's finally cloudy here in Ohio after one of the greatest runs of weather in my life. I will not complain about clouds this winter after the weather we just went through for 4 ½ months.

Now it's time to make money. This is the time of year to do nothing but write, create pageviews and build out projects like the 2025 TNML season.

Go have a great day of life. Make it memorable.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

