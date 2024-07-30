Hooters Supporter Fires Back As Florida 'Villages' War Of Words Heats Up

Watch your mouth, Maddy.

That's the message from Florida Villages resident Sam Martino, who fired off a Letter to the Editor of the Villages News, one of the local newspapers serving the notorious 55 & older planned community, in response to Maddy taking shot at a Hooters that's coming to town.

Over the last 8-10 days, news of a new Hooters (and possibly two more!) coming to the Villages has ROCKED the community. Outside of Kamala Harris taking over for Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket, this is the biggest talking point among the retirees who have nothing to do this time of year outside of scrolling Facebook and watching their favorite political news channel.

Maddy and other angry women launched a campaign in the newspaper AGAINST the Hooters, but now we have men fighting back.

Hero gets thrown around quite often, but Villages resident Sam Martino definitely falls into that category after he went after Maddy in his own editoral.

"A lady named Maddy wrote a Letter to the Editor and said Hooters, which is coming to The Villages, is trashy," Sam writes. "Hooters has given millions to support cancer facilities. I wonder what Maddy thinks of City Fire, a meat market where people go at night to hook up with the opposite sex."

Sam wasn't finished.

"How many golf cart arrests have been made at night from people that have been to City Fire, with one lady being killed in an accident? Maddy should look more closely at things," he concluded.

On Monday, I wrote something very similar to Sam.

It's time for these angry women to remember that the Villages has had plenty of issues before Hooters came along. There was the 77-year-old guy who was (allegedly) trafficking in boner pills. There have been the STD rumors for years. There have been the rumors of The Villages being a prime swingers' paradise.

There was the drunken lady who had multiple DUIs on her golf cart.

And on and on and on.

Guys, it's up to you. If you're not going to fight back against these angry women trying to deny you a Hooters franchise, then you have nobody to blame but yourself. You deserve a place to watch those Sunday NFL games. You deserve a place to watch those college football games and suck down a few brewskis.

You deserve a place where the waitresses smile and laugh at your jokes. God only knows the pain you're going through at home where your wife of 60 years won't look up from her Facebook account.

FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

Be like Sam. Be a voice for fellow man who's too afraid to speak up.

Be the change.

Readers respond to our Villages Hooters coverage:

- Brian in Wildwood, FL writes:

I want to tell you I LOVED your article! My wife and I, along with our 9yo daughter l, moved to the area about 2 years ago. We're actually living in Wildwood, but can throw a rock from our home and it'll land in The Villages. You're spot on about the "old hags" around here, and I'd bet my 401K that Hooters, The Villages will be one of if not THE highest grossing stores in the fleet! Anyone that thinks otherwise is probably still voting for Biden. LOL!

You closed with, "Good luck changing my mind". I'm with you, no way is anyone going to change my mind either!!

Great article.

One more thing though.... you notice the "hag's" verbiage about "outsiders"? These entitled assholes around here fail to remember who takes care of everything, serves their dinners and man's their stores and shops. You should hear them bitch about all of the apartments going up in Wildwood and how these "renters" will invade their utopian paradise. Unbelievable what pricks they are and just how miserable and unappreciative they truly are. Im.a born and raised Floridian, last of a dying breed, and these Villagers are the true "outsiders" and have ruined this part of my state!!