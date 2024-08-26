Hooters Sarah Wins 'Fan Favorite' At Miss Hooters International, Waffle House CHAOS & 'I Love Poo'

Once again, the power of Screencaps is significant

- Matt B. writes:

Screencaps has delivered kind of an incredible coincidence.

When I read today (Saturday's Screencaps), I saw the picture of the cadet of WP '28, I looked at his last name and where he was from and realized it had to be one of my son's two roommates during the 6 weeks of Beast!

I sent it to him and he verified that indeed it was him. Out of 1,235 kids at Beast you randomly have two dads that don't know each other (yet) writing to you and it turns out their sons are roommates! Odds of that got to be really loooong!

Kinsey:

From what I'm understanding here, Matt B.'s son and Scott M.'s son (pictured here) ended up roommates and these dads have spent the last couple of years contributing to Screencaps.

I'll say it again: Those who aren't reading this column on a daily basis are missing out. The Greatest Daily Column in America delivers yet again.

This reminds me of the story where a Screencaps reader ended up at The Masters and was buying a beer. He got to talking to one of the workers and it turned out to be the undercover Masters employee who has shared stories of his adventure of the past two years.

Out of thousands of workers at the Masters, a Screencaps reader ends up small-talking the undercover Screencaps reader.

This stuff keeps me fueled.

Don't forget the Coast Guard or Merchant Marines!

- Otis in Mobile says:

With all due respect to the Army, Navy, and Air Force, I want to point out there are two other academies that you have not mentioned. Coast Guard, which is a great school and can lead to a great career - and Merchant Marine.

As a kid growing up in a family that was going to be limited to what college I could attend due to financial issues, I started looking at the academies at the end of my Sophomore year.

I found the Merchant Marine Academy almost by accident and ended up choosing to go there and the things I have experienced during and because of my time there have made for an amazing life.

I have been all over the world on ships and met so many amazing (and also dastardly) people that sometimes people tell me my life sounds like a Jimmy Buffett song when I start telling sea stories. As far as a career, I could not have picked anything more suitable for a guy like me with a short attention span. For instance, rebuilding an 8-cylinder engine that generates 10,000 HP? Count me in, what an adventure.

Check it out and give us an honorable mention in the screen caps, maybe USMMA or USCGA (bitter rivals, by the way) is a better fit for a kid that is looking for something different. Also important to know that all USMMA Midshipmen have to complete a sea year before graduation, so 6 months of each sophomore and junior year are spent working on ships at sea. Who can beat that?

www.usmma.edu

Kinsey:

Otis is now required to tell one of his best stories from the road. I can't receive an email teasing me like that and not hear about one of his adventures.

And Otis' writing is clean. Do you know how rare it is for me to receive clean emails? I know talent when it shows up in my inbox. I want more out of Otis.

Do people still buy rounds for the bar now that dollar beers are long gone?

I was at the 19th hole with Diesel on Sunday having a beer and eating pasta salad when an interesting conversation came up.

Do people still buy rounds for the bar?

The bar we were at still has a bell to ring when someone buys a round, but the bartender says it's incredibly rare to ring it these days. Thanks Biden.

I need to hear if this is a relic of a different time or if you're stepping up and buying rounds. Do you still see it? Are you a bartender? Tell us what it's like out there.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

As for my golf, I went 48-47 on a former country club course with a bunch of trouble everywhere. I'll take it. My biggest problem was dealing with the speed on run-outs with wedges into the greens on a course that is roasting.

Everything needed to be 10 yards short and let it run. I'm not very good with that side of the sport.

I did some #RespectSummer reconnaissance at Party City over the weekend and I have bad news to report

We needed to buy some supplies for Screencaps Jr.'s birthday party to be held this upcoming Saturday, so it only made sense for me to take a temperature check at a place that would know all about seasonal creep.

Upon walking into the store, it's Halloween stuff everywhere. I should've taken a photo. But, you get the idea.

After that, we got to the supplies we wanted — the 50% off summer party supplies. Jackpot. Seasonal creep means we got a bunch of stuff for nothing and the Kinsey family stays true to our #RespectSummer pledge.

Now for the bad news.

The women working the checkout report that customers have already bought tons of Halloween balloons, decorations, anything they can get their hands on. One lady told us that people are reporting they're already decorating their houses and there's one customer who came in to buy up a bunch of stuff for a Halloween wedding that's being held in like two weeks.

It was heartbreaking to hear such news, but it also tells me that we (the #RespectSummer pledge-takers) must fight on. Seasonal creep is real and it's going to fester until we fight back.

- Mike L. writes:

My wife and I are in Home Depot right now, unbelievable.

Kinsey:

To be fair, at this point, it's not unbelievable to see places selling so much Halloween stuff. Party City just confirmed that people are already decorating their houses.

It's a sickness.

Gerard fires back at Vince after Vince ROASTED Gerard for being a grown man drinking a big glass of milk with his Midwestern breakfast

- Gerard writes:

Vince is correct about that wussy looking steak on my plate. It is though only a small portion of a much larger sirloin. (That sirloin came from a black angus heifer fed out on corn 2 miles from my house. It was probably more tender than most ribeye’s eaten in this country.) I grill a sirloin for leftovers while cooking ribeye’s or T bones for dinner because our 17-year-old son is on full feed. The kid never stops eating.

Those potatoes were a leftover baked potato that I sliced and then fried in butter.

I drink milk with most meals that I eat at home. (It’s a treat as I grew up having to drink powdered milk…..) While I am "only" 51 but I am also 5"11 175lbs. (probably chubby for 1950 standards but maybe would be considered thin today) Drinking milk at every meal will keep you from becoming hungry between meals. Maybe more Americans should drink milk at every meal, and we wouldn’t be so obese? "not sponsored" as Joe would say…………

YouTubeTV nonsense

- Chris Y writes:

I haven’t watched a minute of the WNBA game and YouTubeTV continues to entice me to watch by putting it as the first option when changing the channel.



Kinsey:

To be fair, Chris, YouTubeTV is suggesting women's soccer. Is someone in your house watching women's soccer, or soccer in general? That might be why that's popping up first.

Yes, Basset Hounds need human names

- Andy in Cleves, OH answers my question from Saturday:

Yes, basset hounds need human names that fit their personalities. We have had three bassets and all had human names. Current basset is Rose (pictured). Previous bassets were Peter and Leonard.



I’m sure you are getting bombarded with basset emails

Guys you used to watch at 3 a.m. after the bar who are still going strong

Jack Hamm is still going strong.

Stop and think of how many times you watched Hammer launch golf balls over mountains at 3 a.m. and how you could see yourself yelling "BOOOOM" after launching a bomb at your muni course.

I seem to remember Jack dominating the Fox Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Detroit 3 a.m. slot for at least 20 years.

That's it for this Monday morning as we get ready for the real start to the football season this Thursday night. I floated in the pool Saturday night and caught the end of the Montana State-New Mexico game and it was great, but I found myself wishing for more.

Let's get those projects done. Let's Respect Summer. Let's go dominate a sales meeting.

Have a great day!

