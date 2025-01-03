Hooters Sarah Kicks Of January 2025 In The Mist On A Sunny Day, NFL Fashion Decline & Piles Of Meat For 2025

Back to regularly scheduled programming

After one of the busiest stretches of my Internet life where I was doubling up with Screencaps and serving as a front-page editor behind-the-scenes for OutKick, I'm back to normal after a day off and it feels amazing.

What did I learn about myself?

The behind-the-scenes senior editors never have to worry about me wanting their jobs. I'd jump off a bridge if I had to sit there and do that job five-days-a-week. I'll never complain again about producing Screencaps six-days-a-week and getting up at the ass crack of dawn to pump out these columns.

Ultimately, I learned that I'm married to writing for the readers over organizing the site.

After New Year's Day and the terrorist attack stuff, I'm never going back to that behind the curtain editor role ever again. No thanks. Give me writing 400 words about Sydney Thomas and her gang of Bama blondes over that nine days a week.

Speaking of Bama, and ultimately the SEC, how long before Sankey is pushing for NIL regulations?

I wrote about it and wrote about it over the last couple of years: NIL was going to even the playing field across America and spread out the talent. Now here we are with Texas as the last team standing, and they got a helmet-to-helmet no-call to help them get to the Final Four.

Bama is complaining about lack of money. Georgia's depth is gone. LSU has a Brian Kelly problem. It turned out Tennessee wasn't nearly as good as we were told. Florida is Illinois. South Carolina is Iowa. Oklahoma is dead.

Sankey won't let this stand. SEC powers are about to push for regulations. Just watch.

What's old is new again

I did some math this morning.

It's been 33 years since the 1992 ‘Snow Bowl’ game between Notre Dame and Penn State. Rick Mirer is now 54 years old.

We are about to get an Orange Bowl that is going to take guys eligible for Social Security back to their 20s with the next round of the playoffs.

Lou Holtz was 54 in 1992.

It's starting to feel like you guys were right when you told me time is undefeated

I was just watching the Sylvester Stallone documentary on Netflix where he talks about life being like the windows on a train as it hits top speed and the images whizz by.

This morning, I wake up to Winnie Cooper turning 50.

MY Buckeyes

— Bo in MI writes:

Joe thanks for the effort over Christmas and New Years…great break from normal holiday BS.

What an impressive beat down by YOUR Buckeyes…based on the eye test they are gonna be the team to beat. If they win the championship, but lost to Michigan, is the season a success? If you beat Michigan, but lost in the first round, would the season be a success?

Prayers out for the folks down in New Orleans. 2025 is off to a helluva start. GBA!

Kinsey:

I'll go ahead and say it has been so refreshing to see Ryan Day and Chipper create a legitimate business plan the last two weeks that hasn't included running up the middle against defensive fronts.

I stand firmly behind this statement:

— Chris B. in Johnson City, TN reports:

Congratulations on your Rose Bowl prediction (38-34). Pretty close for Ohio State but a little high for the Ducks. I’m excited to see where this goes. Day is making up for his sins-a little.

I’m not much of a collector, but I happened to come across this card this morning. It came with a shirt that I bought. Hard to believe it’s 10 years old.



Also, I was rocking this vintage hat for the game. My grandpa gave it to me in the late 80s. I looked up the game and Ohio State lost to USC back in ‘85. Maybe that’s why he didn’t want it.

Kinsey:

I remember 2015 very well. Zeke ripped off that huge run against Alabama and I started looking for flights and hotels while Mrs. Screencaps slept in bed. I was booked about an hour later and was there on January 12 when MY Buckeyes destroyed Oregon in the national championship.

Last night, I actually started thinking about what a trip to Atlanta would look like and whether I'd pull the trigger. It's becoming more and more of a possible reality.

OutKick staffing update

Speaking of what's old is new again, OutKick was lucky enough to welcome back our old friend Anthony Farris, who has returned to the company as an editor, after a short-lived career switch to sales.

He's back and adds excellent stability to the company on a daily basis.

It also helps that he's an Ohio Man from the Youngstown area, so I'm not the only Buckeye around here. It's refreshing.

We're fortunate to have him back.

What's for breakfast in Cape Town, South Africa?

— John B. shows us:

Kinsey:

Is that broccoli? John B. didn't tell me what exactly I'm looking at on the top half of that plate.

What happens when a Screencaps reader takes his Texan father ice fishing for the first time?

This is Screencaps content 101. Beautifully done.

— Camden in Burleson, TX checks back in:

Been awhile. You still do great things.



This last week I got to experience something that not many get to do. I got to take my dad on an experience that dumbfounded him. We went ice fishing. He is 71. My father-in-law is from Minnesota, so I have been up ice fishing before, but for my father, from Texas, it was foreign land to him. He could not imagine driving a vehicle on a lake.



I wish I had a video to share as we went down the resort boat ramp to the lake for the first time, or the second day when we had to cross a crack that almost claimed a vehicle. He was scared to death, and not many men see their fathers scared.



I am a fortunate man, my father-in-law, my dad and I made a 19-hour trip together and had an absolute blast.



I’ll share some pictures in the attachment. Some we all caught and us together.





Kinsey:

Big-time credit to Camden for including the emotions his dad was feeling going out on that ice.

What's for sale at the Costco in Seville, Spain?

— Mike T. shows us:

Chorizo sausage



Spanish peppers



Cruzcampo beer display



#10 restaurant size can, green olives

The Costco food court in Seville, Spain!

And, as Mike T. reports, you can buy liquor at Costco Spain:

The current state of flying and publishing things that cause readers to take the time to email

- LSU fan Joe M. writes:

After spending a lot of time traveling in and out of IAH and ATL, I would have thrown a tip at any flight attendant that reminded passengers to close the shades upon leaving, but I wasn’t there when deplaning happed, I just suffered the consequences upon boarding. 1400 during July, and you board, it’s not great. It’s HOT when the sun is blazing in, the plane is on the APU (as opposed to using engine power to cool the cabin, which is better) and it just gets worse. These are the same people that leave shopping carts in the parking lot outside the corral. I do not like you people.

Seat reclining is fine, but don’t slam that thing back. If I do it, it’s a button press, ½ inch of movement, and a slow glide over 10 seconds. I usually don’t because nothing is really going to make a coach seat appreciably more comfortable.

And next in line is the people with huge jackets packing overheads. The airport was 74 degrees in the winter, the car you’re going to get into at LGA is going to be the same temp, the hotel you’re getting dropped of at is the same, but because it’s 35 degrees for the 20 seconds between you get out of the car and into the terminal. In the immortal words of Clay Travis, DBAP.

I might be weird, but I consider it a compliment to you that you publish things that cause me to stop reading, and start typing, because, "It’s on." You’re clearly doing the engagement job very well.

Kinsey:

That's a big compliment, Joe M.

I don't travel as much as you guys. I don't know about the tropics like you guys do. I don't know about the military like you guys do. I don't know about the world like tens of thousands of readers do.

If Internet writers aren't leaning on their readers to share their life experiences, they're committing malpractice.

That's why I'm so jacked up when Mike T. shows me the food court in Seville, Spain. I can relate to it and now it's in my memory bank. That's gold.

Now I'm really out on the sports card industry

This week, I learned it's possible the jersey swatches don't match the player. I'm 1000% out on the card industry. Thank god I haven't poured more than a couple of hundred dollars into cards over the past 30 years.

This is pathetic.

The first 2025 Screencaps reader report from from Treasure Cay, Bahamas

— Mike N. gets credited for the first report:

Very much enjoying Caps from Treasure Cay. Best meal by far was the 14 lobsters my wife prepared after my boys speared 13 (I was only able to connect on one).

The "Dollar Bar" on Green Turtle Island where an average price of a drink is $20 after mandatory VAT and 18% gratuity. Just one rum punch there.

I’m pro Sunset

pics for 2025.

Here’s to the Best Column in the Land!

That's it for this snowy Friday morning. There's actually a coating of fresh powder out there. We still haven't had over two inches of snow in nearly a year, but it's white and it's nearly covering the grass.

Have a great Friday. A great weekend. Yes, I'll be here tomorrow morning to clear out the email inbox.

And never forget how lucky we are to call this place home no matter how messed up it seems.

