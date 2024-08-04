Hooters Sara Is Slinging Wings, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Kleine Powell Stops By & What Is Akon Up To?

I finally got the wings on the grill

I almost had to postpone tossing the wings on the grill last night. The tarp was on the field, and it was raining around dinner time.

There was a real chance that it wasn't going to happen.

But we waited it out and eventually the rain delay ended. The tarp came off, the wings hit the grill, and I'm glad that the rain stopped for a few hours so we could finally get the wings on.

I can't tell you the last time I had wings off the grill. All I know is that it's been a long time. But I knew after watching the grilling content come in with wings that I had to do it before the grilling season ended.

Wings on the grill are like fish and chips. I love fish and chips, but I rarely go out of my way to order it.

I didn't go crazy with any kind of marinade. I really wanted that grilled flavor and just plopped the wings right on the rack. They were great.

I did break out some buffalo sauce to dip a few of them in, but I didn't douse them in it. Again, I wanted that flavor right off the grill.

Mrs. SeanJo even had a few. She's not big on wings, but she also enjoyed them. My daughter finished off what I didn't put away.

I'll definitely be throwing wings on the grill more often from here on out.

What is Akon up to?

I know that's a question that you've asked yourself at least once over the last fifteen years or so.

Not aloud, but you've definitely been walking around the house and, for whatever reason, let out a "Smack That" and asked yourself "what is Akon up to?"

You don't have to admit it if you don't want to. That's the best part about not saying out loud. I'm not too proud to admit it. He had some catchy songs back in the day.

I wouldn’t go out of my way to listen to Akon, but I don't think I would turn off many of his hits either. So back to what he's up to.

Well, the 51-year-old is singing his hit Locked Up while streamers run around To Catch a Predator-style hunting pedophiles. I'm not kidding.

Here is video evidence of that going down. Akon is equipped with a microphone and is singing while the police place an alleged pedophile in handcuffs.

This is 2024.

Couple have a lightsaber battle instead of a first dance

This is one way to let everyone know that you have too much time on your hands. Choreographing any kind of first dance accomplishes that really.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not hating on it at all. I'm mildly impressed the guy found someone willing to play lightsabers with him. No wonder he popped the question.

I know you hate the Olympics, but this is funny

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went viral on Saturday for missing out on a shot at a medal. His "fail," if you want to call it that, happened when he couldn’t successfully clear the bar due to his gigantic penis.

It made for the perfect viral clip.

There are a couple of questions that need to be asked when something like this goes down.

The first one is that this is an Olympic athlete with years of training. He knows that he has a "disadvantage" when it comes to clearing the bar. How has he not figured out by now how to keep his junk from hitting the bar?

Conspiracy theorists could assume that he did it on purpose. It's true he'll miss out on a shot at a medal, but he'll be known as the guy who couldn't clear the bar because his member was too big.

That leads us to the second, more obvious, question. Would you rather win a gold medal in pole vaulting or have everyone know you have a gigantic penis?

Take a wild guess as to which one is leading in the poll.

Dinner tonight

- Tony writes:

SeanJo

Had to replenish supplies (both propane and meat) but have some Mojito Lime Chicken on the grill tonight.

Enjoy!!

SeanJo

This looks fantastic Tony. I finally threw the wings on last night. I didn’t go with a marinade. I really wanted that grilled flavor to come through.

I did dip some of them in some buffalo sauce, but didn't douse them in it or anything like that. They were awesome. I'll be doing it again.

Great Work Last Week

- Gen X Warren M. writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Great work last week, really enjoyed it.

Attached is a photo of a top sirloin steak I grilled up for dinner. Had more fat than I realized, but still came out great.

You may have already explained it, but when did you become a fan of Steve Largent?

SeanJo

Thanks, Warren, for the support. The work on the grill is awesome. Keep them coming. As for becoming a fan of Steve Largent, it happened only because my grandmother lived out in Seattle.

I was a young kid and would pay attention to the teams out there only because she lived there. As I got older, I realized how awesome he really was and became a bigger fan of his.

But I'm not a Seahawks or Mariners fan. I just admired Largent's work.

----------

That's it for the first Sunday in August. Football season has arrived thanks to the Hall of Fame game, and we're only going to get more of it from here on out.

Keep sending in anything and everything to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

