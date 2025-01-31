Hooters Aria Is Ready To Sling Beers & Wings For Pro Bowl Weekend, Gooy Tip Is A Real Player & Mower Donuts!

It's time for a PUBLIC Screencaps Facebook page…no, I'm not getting rid of the private group

Things change over time and with Zuck claiming this week that he's ready to Make Facebook Great Again, I thought that was a bat signal to come out from behind the curtains and take Screencaps public.

Welcome to the OFFICIAL PUBLIC Screencaps Facebook page where you'll get a daily dose of EXTRA Screencaps material that I couldn't fit into the column.

The account will be used for FUN, INFORMATIVE & content you'd share with your coworkers. It's not going to be a place where we I go too deep into what's going on with Screencaps. If you want that, then the PRIVATE SCREENCAPS GROUP page is for you.

Public Screencaps = where I share bonus Screencaps material, you click ‘Like’, comment, and share with your friends.

Private Screencaps Group = where you can post whatever you want, and I post updates on the column and what we're up to.

You make the call. Follow one, both or neither.

Why a PUBLIC Facebook page after going private with the group?

Because the column is in growth mode. I believe there are hundreds of thousands of Americans who are desperate for a community like what we have going on here.

We have readers from 85 & up all the way to guys in college. That's hard to do. Society needs this column.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Despite the isolated incidents, I'm told once again that youth wrestling events typically have the best parents

— Mike N. backs up Vance:

I am going to back up Vance from South Bend and say wrestling meets are typically very safe for parents for the reasons he mentioned. You would think with the close proximity and moms watching their kids get twisted up would be too much, but other than screaming, I have never witnessed anything physical by parents (as a wrestler and coach since the early 80s). While I absolutely love, and a sport which has really helped develop my son, the craziest things I have witnessed by far were in 7 v. 7 football.

From SC stories these are basically hockey parents without the knives. The Spring of my son's freshmen year of high school we played in a 7 v. 7 tournament in San Antonio. We made it to the finals, and I was watching the semi-final game of who we would play.

A kid got hurt near the opposing team's sideline and was on the ground. The parents and coaches were all surrounding him. A parent from the far sideline or around the kid said something, and they start pushing and shouting.

Then, out of nowhere, a player on the field from the far side team comes sprinting in, launches 4 feet in the air and clocks a parent with a flying superman punch. Knocks him out. Both sidelines empty and it's battle royale with kids fighting kids, parents fighting parents, kids fighting parents.

It ebbed and flowed for a full 5 minutes until the police arrived. 5 parents left in handcuffs and 2 in ambulances. To end on a positive note, one son competed in springboard diving for a year in grade school, and those parents would make the last Queen of England look impolite.

— Jon in Ohio has his own recent wrestling parents story:

I have 3 boys currently in youth (biddy) wrestling. They are competing in tournaments about 3 weekends a month from late November into early March. The majority of the time parents are respectful and well behaved.

Having said that, we were at a tournament just before Christmas where they had a spot where kids could get their picture taken with Santa. Midway through the tournament a fight erupts between five or six parents and spills out of the gym into the area where Santa was. Poor Santa just stood there in disbelief watching those idiots make complete fools of themselves.

— Jeff D. in VA says:

I’ve been a parent and official for multiple sports throughout the years. Girls sports seem to have some of the worst behaved parents of all the sports. When I refereed basketball, the boys parents usually accepted my calls but the parents of the girls (mostly the moms) were unrelenting.

As far as wrestling, it is an intense sport and some parents can go a little over the top. However, until high school there aren’t a lot of dual meets which are team events, so at most you might have 1 or 2 parents going crazy. Most of the time they are quickly restrained and escorted out. Most of the crazy parents are the parents of inexperienced wrestlers and aren’t aware of the rules or have gained the experience of seeing their kids lose in a stressful situation. Over the years I have ended up making friends with a lot of my kid’s opponents parents and rooting for their kids (when they weren’t wrestling against my kids).

The worst experience I had was as a football official for an Under 12 league. The DE hit the QB late and I threw a flag. The next play the DE hit the QB late and began punching the QB. We threw our flags and the line judge tried to pull the DE off the QB. The QBs dad was also the coach and ran on the field and started punching the DE. Suddenly, the DE’s coaches ran across the field and began fighting the other coaches. 5-6 coaches from each side were fighting each other. The police came on the field and arrested four of the coaches. I ended up missing 3 days of work to testify at their trials.

I make a point to thank the officials at my kids events no matter the results.

— Anonymous joins in with a report on rowing parents:

You asked about parent behavior for different sports, and tossed in rowing as an area you wanted to hear from. I was a Judge-Referee in rowing for 25 years, and have run everything from high school, collegiate, elite, and Olympic Team Selection regattas. I can honestly say that I never had a problem with parental (or athlete) behavior during those years, which even included the Philly high school scene.

In that area, HS rowing is intense, loyal, and hotly contested on the water—including the Manny Flick and Stotesbury regattas (if you’re around Philly, you know). Maybe it’s the trickle down of behavior from Ivy League schools who pioneered the sport in the US, maybe it’s the cost of boats (shells), or just the year-round commitment and physical demand of the sport, but the athletes and parents are in a different place when it comes to behavior.

I see that today you have some video of high school wrestling fans from Phillipsburg, NJ. Speaking as a wrestler growing up in NJ, the sport moves to a much higher (and emotional) level the closer you are to PA. My younger son was a wrestler from 2nd grade through HS in the Philly area and the performance level required is very high—good training for him: he’s now a Green Beret captain!

— Adam D. in Kansas knows sports parents, especially soccer parents:

It has been awhile since I last wrote in. This topic of which parents are the worst at watching their kids sports, got me today. I used to referee soccer, working youth leagues, high school, travel teams, amateur leagues, college and a couple minor league MSL. My take on what makes those parents the worst are as follows.

1.Many of these parents have never played soccer themselves. So they don't understand what their own child is going through on the field which starts their frustration.

2.These parents have almost no clue about the rules and can't understand why a foul was called against their little precious snowflake or a foul not called for their precious child.

3. The offside rule is the one that really gets them fired up. Outside of the Assistant Referee working the sideline and trying to stay even with the second to last defender, while watching for when the ball is played. No one else knows if a player is "Offsides" or not. This one call will send the parents into a frenzy like a pack of hornets. Especially, if that official is working the sideline closest to the fans.

4. Too many Referees, aren't calling enough fouls in the middle of the field to help keep the peace between players. Especially, when working 16 and 17 year old boys games. I have witnessed a game get completely turned upside down when one player frustrated with the score and feeling like he wasn't getting the calls, take out another player in front of both team benches. The other player immediately got up and was about to stomp on that player's chest before the official stepped in.

5. Most of these parents come from upper middle class and expect "special" treatment at all the venues they go to. Many of their Head Trainers/Coaches are some British dude who couldn't make in England, so he walks around with all that arrogance and it rubs off on the teams they coach.

One story that I will share about my own mistake as a young official working an adult amateur league and being watched by several more experience officials. The score was 8-2 and we had about 5 minutes left in the game. I had let my guard down thinking this game was over and no one seemed to be upset at all.

Hadn't been calling many fouls late in the game. When one of the players from the losing team makes a breakaway down the sideline towards the goal. The trailing defender comes in from the side and knocks the ball out of bounds, but ends up taking the player down with him as well. Before I know it, those two are throwing punches at each other.

The player who started the fight has an older brother on the team who is on the bench and he comes rushing in. Which then leads to both benches clearing and several others shoving, and putting others in headlocks. The 5 other officials that were watching my game also came running in to break up the fight as well.

After several minutes we get everyone calmed down. I issue two red cards to the first two that started the fight, with one of them having his shirt halfway ripped off him. Once those two have left the area, we finish the last few minutes of the game. I learned a valuable lesson that day as an official to never relax until you are finished with the game, no matter the score.

A borderline Millennial/Gen Z admits to making a purchase to ‘fit in' with his peers

On Thursday, I published a stat from Wells Fargo that says 30% of Millennials have purchased something they can't really afford in order to "fit in" among peers.

I asked a Millennial to step forward. An hour later, we had one. I promised to run this anonymously and I'll keep my word.

— Anonymous writes:

As a young man who is on the border between Millennial and Gen-Z, I can tell you that the size of fit-in purchases can be a lot smaller than houses and cars. For me, any four-figure tech product comes to mind - I decided to become an Apple guy because I was tired of being made fun of for the green bubbles.

When you get yourself into a payment plan for a phone - which are usually 24 or 36 months and anywhere from $25 to $40 plus the device insurance which can be around $20, you've effectively doubled you cell phone bill for the sole purpose of having the latest iPhone (which was the 15 Pro Max when I made this decision).

The same goes for laptops. Again, being a newly converted Apple guy, for some reason I felt the need to pony up over $1,000 for a MacBook that sits at my desk at home, and all I really do with it is pay bills, make my budget, and play music or YouTube videos while I'm working out.

I personally don't have a TV because I can do all the extras on a smart-TV with my phone or laptop, so having a massive 60+" screen isn't worth it, especially if you're like me and the only thing worth watching on the actual TV is live sports on the weekends. And the output in many of those options hasn't been great in over 10 years, anyway so I don't usually bother.

So, to summarize, don't waste your money on four-figure tech items, unless of course you plan on utilizing them to their full potential. The average devices will be sufficient for the average person.

Screencaps (me) on The Ricky Cobb Show (the guy who runs Super70sSports) doing a ‘Best Super Bowl Moments’ Draft & you'll never guess which way I went with the No. 2 pick

Screencaps reader tells you that Big Tech owns your ass

— TigerfaninSanFran writes:

Thank you again for the content! Obviously, diversity of thought is important, however, DEI for the sake of DEI never works. Here is an example out here in nonsense SF. In August my daughter's school started to have a lice outbreak. In the old days, kids with lice stayed home for 48 hrs and came back. Everyone was fine. Nowadays, apparently it is seen as unequal to keep kids home with lice because lice tends to impact certain groups of people over others. So now here we are in late Jan. still dealing with the outbreak across school even after the holiday break all for the sake of DEI. When all of this could have been avoided.



On a more serious note I do work in tech so realize I am part of the problem, so please forgive the hypocrisy. But it is time for # 47 to disband the tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, Google etc. They are the new standard oils, rockefellas, and phone companies. It is just our politicians who are too old to realize how dangerous these tech giants are. It is not just that they have your data, but it would scare you to know what they do with your data. Keep your kids and yourself offline when possible. I know the convenience of being able to order everything online is amazing, but Amazon now knows who comes to your house (Ring), what you talk about in your home (Alexa), the map of your house (iRobot), and what you watch (Prime). Instead of a monopoly on oil, these companies have a monopoly of your mind.



Revisiting an old topic about advice for what kids should study. Push your kids to major in 1.) finance/accounting 2.) legal 3.) health care 4.) engineering. These four industries are about as recession proof as jobs can get, especially healthcare.

Check for eggs from the Amish

— Guy G. in western New York reports:

The Lancaster Farming paper is a graet weekly read, and is great to stay ahead, and get meat, eggs and milk options before they go through the roof. (Or sell as needed)

Amish areas, and even Mennonite, are everywhere. Find your local one, and shop eggs there. They don’t have Bird Flu, just like they didn’t have ‘rona. Plus, they’re way better than anything you can get at Costco or Wegmans. I will not give up my eggs and sausage in the morning!! We’ve talked about bringing chickens onto the property, but too many foxes, raccoons and coyotes for us to make it worth while, and wife doesn’t want me shooting the ‘cute foxes’.

Kinsey:

I would like to share some advice on what not to buy from the Amish: root beer.

It smells like shit. Bottle liquid shit. There, I saved you a couple of dollars or whatever they're charging these days.

Do we have anyone who like Amish root beer? I need to hear you defend that bottled cesspool.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Dank Demoss has to be pulling a fast one on Lyft, right?

— Jason DeM. thinks Dank is running a scam:

I have a theory that this whole thing is a charade. I haven’t analyzed the video she recorded of the driver, but I heard it once. The things he was saying seemed over the top and I found it interesting that she never showed the guys face. I believe he was in on it and they planned this whole thing out. It’s not like she is suing him as an individual, she’s going after Lyft.

The beer aisle in Uzes, France

— Mike T. gets loaded up for the weekend:

Two sections one French one international I think

The normal French aren't wine snobs & Mike T. has proof that they have hoodrat tendencies

— Mike T. also shares:

Everyone gets all caught up on wine in France being snobbish

Well most French drink " House wine " this is a blend the Coop makes and sells by the Liter.

You bring your own container, they fill it from the tap, $2 a liter

#################

That's it for this Friday morning. I have a busy one today. I'll be on Dan Dakich's show at 10:30 and Screencaps the III has soccer tonight. And all the other usual stuff.

Enjoy those Friday rounds of indoor golf if you work four 10-hour days.

For the rest of us, let's get after it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :