Holly Stocks Celebrates Trump's Big Day With A Massive USA Photo Dump, Rocked Bills Fans & Jeep Went Too Far

Ryan Day finally earns back his job. Ohio State becomes the first team to run a playoff gauntlet and win the 2025 national championship.

Yes, like Dan Campbell, I'm devastated that MY Lions went out like that against the Redskins

I said it last Thursday on the Ricky Cobb Show when we sat down to do an NFL QB draft and I took Jayden Daniels with my second pick: Saturday night would be a game that makes Daniels a whole bunch of money.

And then I picked the Redskins OUTRIGHT.

Ricky thought I was nuts.

The Lions couldn't have received a worse matchup in the Divisional Round. Mobile QB against a blitzing defense that plays a ton of man-to-man coverage. If the blitz didn't get home, they were toast. And they were toast.

It didn't help that Goff had a night he'll never forget for all the wrong reasons.

I guess for those of us who just want change with the Super Bowl, we're left with few choices. It all rests on Josh Allen.

— Gen X. Warren writes:

My wife and her family are from Michigan, and she’s pretty bummed out about the Lions losing. As she said, it was like they switched places with Washington. I thought ‘the powers that be’ would see them go all the way and win it all.

— Stu from South Jersey would like to tell me about why the chain gangs are being pushed out:

Joe, I probably should have checked in with this earlier, regarding the lack of measurements with the chain gang in football games.



The reason is simple - it’s because of how the refs spot the ball nowadays. It’s a relatively new thing they've started doing.



After a change of possession play; a kick return or fair catch, an interception or a fumble recovery, or a play where the ball carrier gains a first down by many yards, the refs will nearly always spot the balls nose exactly on a yard marker regardless of the precise spot the ball should be placed. (Pay attention when watching a game where the line of scrimmage is on first down plays).



By doing this, the refs don’t need to measure a first down - just have to see if the ball carrier reached the 1st down yard line to know if a first down was gained.



Hope this helps.

Kinsey:

There are quite a few of you who think I'm out of the loop on the big changes with chain gangs. Then, Warren Sharp, who is considered one of the sharpest minds in the sport, and a guy who watches a ton of football, tweet out this last night.

Turns out I'm not crazy.

Kinsey:

I also want to address the Internet losing its mind of A.J. Brown driving to work in a Honda Accord.

Front-wheel drive in Philly on a snowy day Great commuter gas mileage Smart people have winter cars while leaving the muscle in the garage to hibernate Lessens the chance of getting carjacked in Philly A.J. wants to remain rich long after his playing days are over

Make fun of Brown and those of us who stash away our real rides all winter all you want.

What are we doing, America?

Thank you to Bill for pointing out this one.

In the comments to this video, you'll notice that the garden center parking lot cams caught the starfish thief take off…IN HIS BRAND NEW CORVETTE.

Polar Express

— Brad S. points out:

For perspective: Monday’s high in Cleveland: 4

Monday’s high in Anchorage: 34

‘Do you sleep?’ & the neighbor's cat went missing mystery solved via garage cam

— Marty in Hailey, Idaho writes back:

Geez, don’t you sleep? I emailed last night and it shows up this morning!



Thanks for the heads-up on your video tangles so I’ll screenshot. Lights are fixed mostly, but the neighbor’s cat is missing two days later. Checked my video and see a mountain lion dragging poor Bert out of the driveway.



The neighbors all mourned Bert’s passing via text but we decided not to call fish and game as the lion was only doing what’s natural. It came back the next night but left empty-handed. Personally, I’m packin’ more often when outdoors at night.



On to book club. If you want to have a bit of ribald fun, read The Flashman Papers, a series by George MacDonald Fraser about a British soldier in the 19th century who is a coward, but great womanizer who regrettably finds himself at many of history’s great military moments from the Charge of the Light Brigade to Custer’s Last Stand.



Kinsey:

RIP to Bert.

Do I sleep? Yes, not enough, but I do get some house. I think what Marty was referring to was that I was up and pounding the pavement on Saturday morning.

Marty, when you are in charge of America's Best Daily Column, as named by the readers, it means my ass has to be up six days a week when the competition isn't producing content.

For those who don't know, SeanJo and I haven't missed an edition of Screencaps since the operation became seven-days-a-week. I want to say the street started Labor Day weekend 2022. I seem to remember the plan was to start the 7-days just as the NFL season was starting.

It has been 868 days since Labor Day 2022.

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, Screencaps will hit 1,000 straight editions. SeanJo will be on that day.

Ethical dilemma at the bar

— Jeff B. in Colorado writes:

Regarding John in Overland Park and his question on the bar buying a drink or two:

The only comment I'll make is that when this happens, folks should remember to tip on what the tab SHOULD have been, not what it is. If it should have been $20, but is $12 because the house bought a drink, tip based on a $20 tab.

The bartender will remember that, and "a round on the house" will be more likely in the future.

There's only one way to Make Rec Leagues Great Again & it's for Americans to go bankrupt

Remember who yelled this from the rooftops first. Yours truly.

Now we have comedians and hoodie-wearing dads turning travel ball regrets into content.

As long as parents can depend on Aunt Judy & Uncle Larry to throw them money with Super Bowl squares and lottery squares, rec leagues will never be great again. You need a total implosion of the economic world in order for these lunatics to stop begging for funding.

Random jobs in foreign countries

— Mike T. shares:

Sweeping the Promenade, Mediterranean Sea in the background.

Benalmadena, Spain

More from the Ts:

Anchovies and peppers in olive oil and Lemon juice!

Malaga, Spain

Kinsey:

How do you eat that? Just go in with your fingers? Fork?

And are the anchovies as salty as the disgusting anchovies they used to put on pizzas where the salt would ruin the rest of the pizza?

A Screencaps reader would like to recommend his own book

— D.V. emails:

Been following you on OutKick through Fox News.



For your Action/Adventure/Thriller fans, I've been writing such for years and have an 7-book series and a one-off Medical thriller. Boldly said, I need more readers. All my novels on Amazon have 4+ ratings and good reviews. In 2021, my series was named one of two finalists in Chanticleer's award for Global Thriller Series & High Stakes Fiction. Individual books have their own kudos, but damn, getting traction is still difficult.



This, Joe, is a shot in the dark.



The series centers around an ex-Air Force A-10 Warthog pilot who now calls Washington State home. He's a bit out of place in the upper far-left corner of the lower 48, and his overactive protective instinct gets him into world-spanning action time and again.



A free Kindle edition is yours for the asking.

Kinsey:

Here are D.V.'s books on Amazon. Go check them out.

#notsponsored

You came to the right place, D.V. I'm not saying Screencaps readers are going to overwhelm you with orders, but I wouldn't be shocked if you find a few new readers. It turns out Screenaps readers really, really love books and still cherish the written word.

Material things you lost in the divorce that still haunts you to this day (not the kids!)

— Otis in Mobile knows what hurts:

So they know what you love and how to make it sting. One, this was during a break up. I had a photo album of my time on ships and a lot of places I have been and people I sailed with. Gone. I would kill to have that now.

The most diabolical is this: Moved out during a divorce and put all my stuff in the garage. Everything was amicable, or so it seemed. So we put a plan in place for how to proceed and after a few months of me transitioning from a 2700 sq ft house to a 700 sq ft apartment, I rented a place at a storage building and arranged a good time for me to come get my stuff out of the garage and put it in storage.

So like many guys who are handy and like to work on stuff I have amassed a respectable bevy of tools. Especially hand tools. I will go to Harbor Freight for an angle grinder because those are throwaways and I might use it a couple of times a year. Hand tools are a different story. I buy good ones and plan to have them for life. Well, I had a full set of mechanics combination wrenches made by Blackhawk and I loved them.

It was like 16 or 17 pieces and they were in the plastic slip pouch type case where you can roll them up and tie them with the string. They were in the storage building for a few months before I was at the point I needed to work on something so I went to get them, take them back to my shitty one bedroom apartment and unroll them.

Imagine my surprise when the 9/16" is gone. A full set of tools and one of the most needed sizes for a DIYer is gone. What kind of diabolical bitch would pull something like that??? And no, I did not misplace it, I had always put them away. Had to be her. You know what? I never said a word. Never gave her the satisfaction.

One of my friends who laughed for an hour when I told him that story sent me a 9/16" Blackhawk wrench as a wedding gift when I got remarried.

Oh and curse you Steak and Shake for converting back to tallow for French Fries to tempt me. Still not going to your restaurant. GFYS.

