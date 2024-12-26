Why I Want My Family To Stop Buying Me Christmas Scratch-Offs

Another Christmas, another year of disappointment for the Gunz household as nearly $200 worth of holiday scratch-off tickets came up empty.

Year in and year out, I continue to scream from the Christmas tree-filled mountaintops that the "Holiday" scratch-offs continue to be losers. Why doesn't anyone seem to win them? Could it be that just like the Apple iPhones that suddenly become slower in the weeks leading up to a new iPhone release (always around Black Friday, by the way, funny that), the lotto companies know that everyone will be buying the scratch-offs to put in Christmas envelopes or as stocking stuffers. (I'm not saying, but I'm saying!)

One thing about my outrage? I'm consistent. Here's tweet upon tweet from me every year yelling about the holiday scratch-off shadiness!

BUY REGULAR LOTTO OR JUST GIVE ME CASH INSTEAD!

You might as well just throw your $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills into the burning fireplace next to the roasting chestnuts, because the result will be the same if you buy the holiday ones.

My uncle came over on Christmas Eve and gave $60 worth of holiday lotto tickets to myself, my sister and brother-in-law in the form of $5 and $10 cards. In a shocker to everyone except myself - we didn't win ANYTHING!

Coincidentally, my sister finally listened to me and didn't buy me the holiday scratch-offs for my Christmas stocking and guess what - I WON on a normal, four-leaf clover scratch-off that's sold all year round! That $10 as well as a Free Lotto Card prize felt EXTRA good.

Last month, the Pennsylvania Lotto announced in big bold letters that their new holiday games, including "NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION - Themed Scratch-off and Fast Play Tickets!"

Oh boy!

But don't be fooled.

Your kitchen garbage bag will end up just like Uncle Eddie's sh*tter in the classic Christmas film - 'Full!" of losing lotto tickets.

