Terrifying Trailer Drops For Upcoming Horror Movie: WATCH

"Hold Your Breath" looks like it's going to be a terrifying ride.

The plot of the film with Sarah Paulson is described as, "In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region's horrific dust storms, a woman is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family."

Does that sound like something that might keep you up at night? Just wait until you see the preview. It's downright horrifying and will make your skin crawl.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Scary trailer released for "Hold Your Breath."

What do we all think about the trailer? I think it's hard to argue that it doesn't paint the picture of a terrifying viewing experience.

Add in the fact it takes place during the Dust Bowl in Oklahoma during the 1930s, and I think it's reasonable to have high expectations.

Horror movies are always a bit more entertaining when they take place in the past. That's just a fact. I don't make the rules. I simply explain them.

The cast is also very solid with Paulson leading the way and being joined by Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

That's a hell of a duo. For those of you who don't know, Paulson is also not new to the horror genre. She's been a major figure in the "American Horror Story" saga for years.

She's one of the few positives about the series after it started to go down hill following an epic start.

You can catch "Hold Your Breath" starting October 3rd on Hulu. Just in time for Halloween. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.