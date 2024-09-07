Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Straps On The Pads, Annie Agar Deals With Defeat & How'd They Get There?

What should the outside air temperature be before you'll whip up a pot of chili?

Disclaimer: I think we already addressed this issue, but I can't be totally sure about that.

Let's get this college football Saturday rolling with a topic that is near and dear to my heart especially because it's 50-degrees as I sit here at the Screencaps HQ typing away.

This one is complicated. Stick with me for a minute.

Right now we're in a two-day period here in NW Ohio that they call a false fall. You'll see it live on TV this morning from GameDay and the Big Noon Kickoff show. Michigan and Texas fans will be in hoodies and it's going to give you the appearance that fall has arrived in SE Michigan, which is less than an hour up the road from where I live.

Women are going to see those hoodies this morning and assume it's fuzzy blanket season. Guys are going to see hoodies and think fall golf Up North®. All of a sudden, someone in the house (your wife) will light a pumpkin spice latte candle because of what's going on this morning at these college football pregame shows.

It's a FALSE FALL!

It's common around here in September.

The correct answer to the best outside temperature to whip up a pot of chili with kidney beans is 59 degrees AFTER false falls are over. Typically, that's the first Saturday in October.

Plus, chili is a fall and winter food. It shouldn't be whipped up in summer and fall doesn't start until September 22 and you have to account for those 85 degree days on the last Saturday in September.

NFL Brazil was a ‘success’

- John from SD writes:

NFL in Brazil looked like an absolute success! Packed stadium with fans that knew the game and were very enthusiastic. NFL marketing +1, me being critical 0. I predict Argentina as the next SA country to host a game. They love the NFL there.



Question: Which teams do South American countries like/follow the most?



Friday night; Great game overall! Why couldn’t NFL/players/assistants figure out the grass on the field? Is there a major difference of soccer field grass versus football fields? (Missed parts of the game due to dinner).





YouTubeTV is going to clean up thanks to DirecTV/ESPN's war, but, ESPN/Disney will eventually fight with them too

- John W. writes:

Still no ABC, ESPN, SEC, Disney but they send out a rate increase. It’s like they think people have a big old dish that is too much of a hassle to change. Their defense for not settling with Disney is that they have a poor a la carte menu option and that YouTube and Hulu will get hit by Disney next. DirecTV is basically Ukraine it seems in a war with Disney.

- OutKick's Anthony Farris checks in:

Let's check in with high school football to see some of the craziness taking place this week

First, let's go to small-town western Ohio to see a 48-yard game-winning field goal that was called no good. Watch closely:

Now, let's go to Pittsburgh to see a series of plays you don't see very often. Watch the goal line and the ball closely.

Remember when I picked my top 5 chains that won't exist in 5-10 years list?

I stand by my Bob Evans pick. My Wendy's pick wasn't the best, but I'm telling you, Wendy's around here is barely in business.

It turns out Red Robin was a business I might've been overlooking. I've only been in a Red Robin once or twice. I can't tell you the current vibe at this chain, but the numbers don't look great.

That's it. I'm out of time this morning. It's Saturday. I gotta get ready to roll. It could be a long day. Ballystar, the USC fan, just texted me saying to come over to watch the 11 p.m. USC kickoff. He's insane.

Go have a great day.

