Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Respects Summer With Latest Content, LSU Fans Are Down Bad & A Pile Of Meat

My handicap is officially in the teens & USC is officially BACK now that they're in the B1G

Let's not get too deep on this holiday Monday morning when most of you aren't working. Let's keep this about college football and some reports from around America before I go back to enjoying the final day off before we dig into the football season.

The big news Sunday was that my handicap has officially dropped to 19. I went 48-40(!!!!!) at Eagles Landing on the shores of Lake Erie, a course that has tormented me over the years and, with that score, the Grint app now has me in the teens. Remember, Canoe Kirk and I count everything. Full integrity golf. No breakfast balls. No gimmes. If it's behind a tree, play it where it lies or take a penalty. Putt everything. Do not hold up the group behind us, but putt everything. Now for the bad news from the round: I had 44(!!!!!) putts. Correct, I shot an 88 with 44(!!!!!!!) putts. I had 7 pars, a birdie and two blowup holes where the ball just wouldn't go in the cup. My average putts per round is 36. But, I slept great last night knowing I'm not a complete mess on the golf course these days. I did lose to Diesel by 1 stroke, but at least I can put pressure on the big guy from time to time.

The other big news Sunday is that USC IS BACK (for now). I was over at Ballystar's house for the game, which is common when USC is on. I've become accustomed to watching the Trojans defense look horrible and get beat up by more physical teams like Utah. Last night, it was immediately clear that this is a different USC team. They're bigger. The tight end is bigger. The wide receivers are huge. The defensive line is way bigger. They can actually tackle. And they don't give up big TD plays on defense every other drive. The QB isn't the scariest guy to ever play the position, but his weapons are going to be a big issue for the B1G. Keep in mind, USC won't have to go to a cold-weather B1G atmosphere this season. Oct. 5 in Minnesota won't be a problem and Oct. 19 at Maryland will be a walk in the park.

- Chad G. writes:

Scotty Scheffler 2024 season

Kinsey:

I did catch the end of the PGA event. Talk about a boring ending. However, it made for the perfect couple of hours for a nap.

Did the world need candy corn NERDS?

- Jared in Bristol, CT writes:

**The watermelon negates the "candy corn"? Right?? I mean, NERDS Candy Corn. No way I was passing that up. I'm about to jump in the pool before Notre Dame game, too! I think I'm good...I hope I'm good...

Basset Hounds with human names

- Keith K. writes:

This is for all the Dallas haters!! Meet Witten. Yes it's in reference to the great Jason Witten. Thanks for screencaps and outkick

So many people are mad at Costco for the complete disrespect

- Ben B. shares:

The disrespect for summer continues. Here is the Costco in Hoover Alabama. Frankly, they’ve doubled up on the disrespect - ending summer early and skipping straight to Christmas. The hell with fall.

How to tip a general contractor

- Kevin in Toboso, OH says:

A contractor is paid to do a job he quoted. NO WAY you tip them. Why do people insist we tip everything now? It is insane. Here is a tip, do the job you were hired to do for the quoted price. Not so hard is it. If that isn't enough money learn to write better quotes. Stop begging because that is what it has become.

- John B. writes:

Nope.

Just nope.

Flat rate? Nope.

Cost plus? Nope.

######################

And that's it for this holiday morning. It's time to get a bunch of stuff done around here before fantasy football drafts, soccer season starts, the NFL season starts, etc.

Go have a great day and make a great meal.

We'll be back to normal tomorrow morning.

